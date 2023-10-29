"Talent knows no bounds": Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook's Seven wins International Song of the Year at the TikTok Thailand awards 2023

BTS' Jungkook continues to make waves in the world of music, and this time, his solo song Seven has been honored with the prestigious title of "International Song of the Year" at the TikTok Thailand Awards 2023. The event, held on October 28, 2023, celebrated the most influential and outstanding musical achievements in the industry, and Jungkook's Seven stood out as a global favorite.

Seven, released by Jungkook on July 14, is his first ever official song as a solo artist, and it quickly captured the hearts of fans worldwide with its lyrics and catchy beats. The song's universal appeal and Jungkook's powerful performance have made it a massive hit not only in South Korea but also on the international stage.

Fans heap praise on Jungkook in light of his latest award

The TikTok Awards Thailand is an annual event that celebrates and honors the most influential and outstanding musical achievements within the Thai music industry. TikTok, a popular social media platform, recognizes artists and songs that have made an impact on the music scene, both in Thailand as well as globally.

This awards ceremony showcases a diverse range of categories, including "International Song of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best New Artist," and more. It serves as a platform to acknowledge the artists, songs, and music videos that have resonated with the Thai audience and the wider TikTok community.

This event is attended by a number of renowned Thai celebrities, and fans enjoy the visuals and talent they bring to the stage. This year’s awards, however, proved to be extra special globally, as the BTS fans were served with a good news from Thailand.

As Thailand is one of the biggest markets of K-pop in the world, they’re prominent in recognising international music. This year, the title for "International Song of the Year" went to none other than BTS’ Jungkook, for his solo debut song Seven.

This award was made even more special by the celebrity himself, who delivered a personalised video message upon winning it.

This message was played in front of the audience through the main big screen of the event.

His words were:

“Hi, this is Jungkook from BTS, and I would like to thank you for making my song “Seven”the best international song of the year for TikTok award Thailand 2023. I’m so grateful for your support. Thank you”

Fans loved this little surprise and also how adorable the BTS star looked while delivering the message, so they rained down their congratulatory comments through social media:

Jungkook's Seven winning the "International Song of the Year" award at the TikTok Awards Thailand 2023 is yet another representation of the song's broad appeal and impact on the global stage.

It highlights the ability of music to transcend borders and connect with people from diverse backgrounds through enjoyable and recreation platforms like TikTok.