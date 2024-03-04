Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour drops exclusive trailer on Disney+, confirms release date 

Taylor Swift’s one-of-a-kind movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour became a smash hit in 2023 after a limited theater release in October 2023. The movie, which simply followed the behind-the-scenes from Taylor Swift’s epic Eras tour, was created in collaboration between AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres.

The insanely popular popstar is obviously still on tour, which began back in March 2023 and is set to conclude in December 2024 with performances in Canada. Regardless, the movie received a hugely positive response from the internet, particularly from Taylor Swift fans, who were delighted to get glimpses into the behind-the-scenes of Swift’s innumerable performances in recent months.

After a limited theater release which saw the movie garner huge success, it is now nearing its streaming release. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on March 15, 2024.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour nears streaming debut via Disney+

Swift is easily the most popular pop star in the industry right now. Having garnered a huge fanbase in the form of ‘Swifties,’ the pop star released what was the first of its kind movie in the form of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. While there were doubts about it being successful, the movie, directed by Sam Wench, ended up garnering over $260 million worldwide, which are numbers even superhit projects might be envious of.

The immersive experience allowed fans to get their hands on footage they would never have seen in the absence of the movie. It also gave an insight into the kind of everyday processes that Swift indulges in in order to perform at a high level. The movie’s global success meant that it was always going to receive a streaming premiere. That has come in the form of Disney+ bagging its rights, with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour now set for release on March 15, 2024.

In a recently released statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the following:

The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+.

Hence, much like how the movie’s theater release turned out to be, it is largely expected to emerge as a successful platform offering as well. In addition to the above, Disney+ also released a teaser which was initially released on Good Morning America. It revealed that the song Maroon was going to be one of the 4 bonus acoustic songs that are being added to the Disney+ version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Hence, Swifties will be excited to know that in addition to the movie itself, the 4 songs will also be exclusively available via Disney+. That may act as further incentive for fans to watch the movie on the streaming platform.