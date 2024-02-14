Taylor Swift wore $55K-worth jewelry for Super Bowl, fans applaud: “quiet luxury”

On February 11, Taylor Swift was seen at the Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Taylor was on her Eras tour in Japan and to support her boyfriend, she set a journey of twelve hours and reached Las Vegas.

While sports fans were too excited to watch the teams playing, fashion enthusiasts certainly noticed Taylor's overall look. The customized pieces of jewelry along with her sporty ensembles continue to make her the talk amongst experts.

Among her accessories and ensembles, the pieces of jewelry were quite notable. The Instagram content creator @juliachafe analyzed her pieces of jewelry and her followers commented on this, remarking on their perception of Taylor's outfit and jewelry. One account @shareitmujer remarked,

@shareitmujer commented "Very quiet luxury" ( Image via @juliachafe/ Instagram)

Several other fans have shared their remarks on this post, as found below.

Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl wearing jewelry worth $55k

Taylor Swift performed her final show in Tokyo on the Eras Japan tour and reached the next day at Las Vegas, setting a twelve-hour journey. To support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor along with her friends and family attended the Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor wore a black crochet corset top by Dion Lee, accompanied by crystal embellished denim pants, offering luxurious aesthetics. To add the sporty vibe, Taylor finished off her outfit with a bomber jacket by Erin Andrews in red and white.

As for the accessories, she wore a ruby solitaire necklace by Shay. As per content creator @juliachafe, the neckpiece costs $5400. As per Julia, the eternity band on Taylor's hand is worth $5600. The sleek tennis choker is from Stephanie Gottlieb and its estimated price is $7500.

The 87 pendant was the most notable among all the accessories, and it was from Stephanie Gottlieb as well, and costs around $4300, as per Julia. The ruby bracelet on her hand, which costs $20k, enhanced the modish appeal.

Fans love the jewelry worn by Taylor at the Super Bowl ( Image via @juliachafe/ Instagram)

Fans love the jewelry worn by Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl ( Image via @tswiftcake/ Instagram)

Next, the reel creator analyzed the rings which are mostly from Shahla Karimi. The ruby ring is worth $850 while another ruby ring costs $810. Taylor Swift also wore another ring, which was highlighted several times during the match, that costs $3200 and is from Retrouvai.

The crystal-embedded ear cuffs, a notable design from Jacquie Aiche, costs $6500 while the letter earrings are priced at $650. Taylor Swift also wore heart-shaped earrings from Last Line, costing $500.

Julia estimated the price of the total pieces of jewelry around $55k and fans seemed pretty impressed by them.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE