"Tears ain't tearing": Internet trolls Moniece Slaughter after revealing her decision to terminate her pregnancy at 29 weeks

On March 11, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Moniece Slaughter, on an Instagram live, opened up about terminating her pregnancy in 2022 after netizens accused her of faking pregnancy. During the live session, she can be seen wiping her tears and revealing how she was allegedly forced to terminate her pregnancy due to a heart condition at 29 weeks.

She also revealed that her ex-husband abandoned her after she lost her unborn child.

"For everybody that's calling me a liar about my pregnancy - if you were there for me, I love you. I appreciate you. You saw the medical papers and the ultrasounds and you were there for me on the day of my DNC. I'm grateful. I am tired."

Slaughter added:

"To say that you can't believe that I was married to my husband because you think I lied about a pregnancy, a pregnancy that I bled out three times for, was hospitalized for, fought tooth and nail to keep."

While talking about her heart condition, she said:

"And I chose the best route for me which was I chose to terminate at 29 weeks - almost full term. If anybody wants to know, let's just put it to rest. Let's just put it to bed. Let's just move on."

After the Instagram Live went viral, netizens were quick to comment on Hollywood Unlocked's post, bashing the reality TV star.

"This is straight up murder," say netizens about Moniece Slaughter's pregnancy termination news

While reacting to Moniece Slaughter revealing details about her 2022 pregnancy, netizens raised eyebrows and questioned how the Love & Hip Hop star could terminate the pregnancy at 29 weeks.

While sharing their reactions, people pointed out that a 29-week pregnancy is considered full term, and many babies born in the third trimester make it to life. As per The Conversation, less than 1% of abortions take place in the third trimester or after 24 weeks. People questioned the reality TV star's decision, said it was too late to terminate, and called Moniece Slaughter's tears on the live session "fake."

At the end of the live video, Slaughter's former Love & Hip Hop co-star, Masika Kalysha, appeared on camera and claimed that the former was "rehearsing for a movie." Slaughter could be heard denying the same.

Moniece Slaughter is a singer-songwriter who gained recognition after being a main cast member on the first five seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She also sang the original theme song for America's Next Top Model.