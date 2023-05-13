"Technically he deescalated the situation": Netizens react as video of cop spraying mace on a group of fighting women goes viral

In a recent viral video, a cop was seen spraying mace on a group of women who were violently fighting with each other. The clip was shared on Reddit by user @u/HejdaaNils on May 12, 2023, under the group Public Freakout. It showed a number of Black women hitting each other with brutal force while their purses and belongings kept falling and scattering around the place.

Some of their wigs also came off in the process. Passersby could be seen recording the brawl on their cellphones. Suddenly a police officer appeared at the scene and casually sprayed mace on the women before moving away.

Viral video of group of women fighting and being maced. (Image via Reddit/@u/HejdaaNils)

The group dispersed for a few seconds, only for a few among them to resume the scuffle a few feet away. They were sprayed with mace once more. Some of the chemicals seemed to reach the other people on the crowded street as well.

The person who was filming this particular video also seemed to have gotten some of the mace into their system since they started coughing and moved away from the spot on their skateboard.

After seeing the video, one user @Zcrash wrote that the police officer de-escalated the situation by spraying mace, which led to the fight breaking up.

Netizens support cop who sprayed mace to break up the fight

The source of the video is unclear, nor is it known what exactly prompted the women to start a physical altercation openly on the road. The user who posted the video did not provide any context or information regarding when and where the incident took place. They captioned the video:

“Cop deploys mace and waltzes off.”

Netizens, however, are now appreciating the officer for spraying mace, since it de-escalated the situation, which was evidently causing a public disturbance.

In the last few years, there have been numerous cases of police violence or cases where the cops have abused their power to unjustly charge innocent people. There have been incidents where often such escalation had led to innocent individuals losing their lives.

Racial lines have been drawn and police have been accused of targetting a particular race. Numerous protests against the discriminatory treatment of minorities by law enforcement have also been made.

However, this viral Reddit video is certainly an exception where the cop, who was white, did not physically charge at the group of Black women and maintained a composed attitude in controlling the situation.

