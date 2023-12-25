"Tell him to audition": Fans roast Jay Park as he volunteers as talent amid BLACKPINK's Jennie's OA agency launch 

On December 24, BLACKPINK member Jennie confirmed the establishment of her new agency, OA (ODD ATELIER). South Korean singer and rapper Jay Park came across a post that delivered the news and commented on it, volunteering as an artist. He asked her to sign him up, and the comment set the internet ablaze.

Amidst fans celebrating her incredible milestone, Jay Park went viral for his comment on an Instagram post about the agency OA. The singer subtly expressed his wish to join the agency, saying:

“Sign me”.

A fan took to social media to share their thoughts on Jay Park's amusing comment:

"Tell him to audition, he is not gonna pass anyways"

“Funny but...”: Fans gave mixed reactions to Jay Park expressing his wish to join Jennie's new agency OA

Previously, it was reportedly said that the How You Like That singer has prepped up to launch her very own agency, so she took to Instagram to confirm this delightful news personally. Jennie took the internet by storm with the surprising news of establishing her very own agency, OA.

Marking her final solo activities with YG Entertainment in August this year, she is all set to start her new journey at OA, inducing much excitement among fans as they patiently look forward to her new music.

Jay Park's comments on working with the How You Like That singer have divided social media as many fans did not want the MORE VISION founder to work with their favorite idol. Here are some of the reactions:

Jennie's new agency, OA

On December 5, 2023, all the BLACKPINK members signed an exclusive agreement with YG Entertainment to continue their group activities under the label. However, it was not confirmed if all the members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, had signed their individual contracts with the agency.

The K-pop girl group members have been in the spotlight for their individual contracts since their seventh debut anniversary, marking their first contract expiration with YG Entertainment.

The One of The Girls singer made headlines for her reported agency OA and soon confirmed the news through her Instagram account. Along with some mesmerizing profile photos and the logo of OA, the BORN PINK singer wrote,

“Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received. I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK. Thank you.”

The SOLO singer will now continue her solo activities with ODD ATELIER.