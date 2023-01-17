"That was an amazing performance": Fans stunned by Dance Town Family's performance on AGT: All-Stars 

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The one-hour episode saw the next set of 10 former contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises deliver exceptional talent in an effort to move forward and stand a chance to win the coveted title and $1 million grand cash prize.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, Dance Town Family, who participated in season 15 of the show, enthralled viewers with their performance, receiving standing ovations from everyone. Fans loved the dance group's act. One tweeted:

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 That was an amazing performance by the dance town family #AGTAllStars That was an amazing performance by the dance town family #AGTAllStars.

The reality talent competition will feature 10 contestants every week, out of which the Top 2 will advance forward. While one participant will be chosen by one of the judges' Golden Buzzer, the other will be selected by superfans from all over America. The Top 11 chosen contestants will then participate in the grand finale.

Dance Town Family delviers an impressive performance on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars began with host Terry Crews welcoming the audience to the next 10 contestants who were to perform this week. While the superfans had the chance to advance one contestant forward, judge Simon Cowell had the chance to press the Golden Buzzer for who he felt was the best of the best.

Dance Town Family, a dance group that participated in Season 15 of AGT, took to the stage for a second shot to win the coveted title and the cash prize. The group debuted in 2020 during the COVID pandemic and had to perform through a virtual screen. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals but earned a wildcard entry. However, the contestant group was eventually eliminated in the semi-finals.

Ahead of their audition for AGT: All-Stars, the dance group introduced themselves to viewers and live audiences who weren't aware of their stint on the show. They confessed that it was better for them to dance in person as their talent could be witnessed live rather than on screen. Dance Town Family has members who have known each other for close to two decades and have been dancing together for a long time.

The AGT: All-Stars dance group revealed that although they were eliminated in 2020, they had the chance to have several incredible performances, including dancing with Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl. They are now back on the AGT stage to prove their mettle and stand a chance of potentially winning.

In a confessional, a Dance Town Family member said:

"Dance Town Family has accomplished so many things, but AGT has been a dream of ours forever, and that's why when All-Stars was coming back, we knew that we had one more dream to complete. I think now that we have the opportunity to dance in front of everybody, we might feel like a completely new group to them and that's what's going to help us win this time."

The dance group then began their performance. Their style, expression, and flamboyance impressed the judges and the live audience, who gave the contestants a standing ovation. The judges applauded the Dance Town Family for brining more to the stage this time.

Fans applaud Dance Town Family's performance on AGT: All-Stars

Soon after the performance, viewers took to social media to applaud Dance Town Family for their performance.

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee Dance Town Family had more than a dozen moments that I thought was the finale of their act! Wow! #AGTAllStars Dance Town Family had more than a dozen moments that I thought was the finale of their act! Wow! #AGTAllStars

Okaifern Vinyl Record Showcase @okaimusicgaming Happy to see that Dance Town Family being able to perform on a stage and no virtual. #AGTAllStars Happy to see that Dance Town Family being able to perform on a stage and no virtual. #AGTAllStars

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Normally, i don't like kid acts but they were good. J Lo was right in having them perform with her at the Super Bowl #AGTAllStars Normally, i don't like kid acts but they were good. J Lo was right in having them perform with her at the Super Bowl #AGTAllStars

AGT: All-Stars has seen some incredible talent so far. As the new season progresses, more acts will blow viewers' minds and as the stakes get higher, competition is set to be even tougher. It will be interesting to see which act makes it all the way to the end to clench the title.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars next Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes