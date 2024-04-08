"That guy could come up with a hook like no other": CMT Awards pay wholesome tribute to country legend Toby Keith

Late country singer Toby Keith was paid tribute at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on the evening of April 7, held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, two months after his demise on February 5, at the age of 62.

The tribute performance was led by Toby Keith’s longtime friends including Brooks & Dunn, Sammy Hagar, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, and Lukas Nelson among others.

Riley Green shared his tribute message for Toby Keith during his joint performance with Lukas Nelson.

“That guy could come up with a hook like no other and sang the hell out of every song that he wrote, somehow while making it look easy"

he stated.

Toby Keith’s longtime backing band also joined the tribute show.

Country musicians offer their respects to Toby Keith at the 2024 CMT Awards

On Sunday, former MLB player Roger Clemens took the stage at the 2024 CMT Awards to announce the Toby Keith tribute for the evening and introduce the performers. He also paid respect to the late country musician, saying:

“It’s an honor to be here and celebrate Big Dog Daddy Toby Keith, a true friend, patriot, and great American. Toby was in Houston, off and on, for three years, while he was battling that d*mn C-word [cancer]. Through it all, he always kept his humor and his wit.”

Clemens also shared a funny anecdote of how Keith once challenged his sons to score a home run while they were playing baseball for Texas University against Oklahoma University (Keith’s university). While he promised to sing the celebratory anthem The Eyes of Texas if they won, he later sang the children’s song I’ve Been Working on the Railroad.

The baseball legend then introduced country music duo Brooks & Dunn who sang Keith’s famous 1993 single Should’ve Been a Cowboy, as the audience sang along, including Jelly Roll.

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Sammy Hagar then took to the stage and shared:

“Toby and I, we spent a lot of time in Cabo together over the years. We closed the Cabo Wabo down a lot more times than probably we even remember. Just put it like this, it’s hard to get thrown out of your own bar, and we managed to do that.”

The 76-year-old rock musician later sang Toby’s 2003 hit song I Love This Bar while donning a shirt that read, “Forever a Sooner” in honor of his late friend’s Oklahoma roots. Hagar was followed by lyricists Lukas Nelson and Riley Green.

While Green said that Keith always came up with a “hook” and made every song his own, Willie Nelson’s song stated:

“Toby was not a shy guy. He had a big personality. I met him when I was younger when he was working on 'Beer for My Horses' with Dad. I got lucky I got the opportunity to watch his artistry in person.”

The duo then introduced rising country singer Lainey Wilson who sang the rendition of her mentor’s How Do Ya Like Me Now? from the eponymous 1999 album, before handing over the mic to Clemens, who gave a shout-out and toast to the country legend’s family who was in the audience.

“Thanks for sharing your dad with all of us. Thank you. Trish, we love you. Thank you for sharing your husband with the world Trish, thank you…”

Toby Keith’s widow Tricia Lucas attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards alongside their three children Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith, and Stelen Keith Covel.

On April 11, the 2024 CMT Music Awards is set to continue celebrating Toby Keith’s legacy with a one-hour TV special.