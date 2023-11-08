"That was a more impressive run than Snowfall": Internet reacts as Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up 

American model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey and Snowfall star Damson Idris sparked rumors of a possible split last week as fans noticed that they deleted their photos together from their Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other as well.

The pair were first linked together in December 2022 after being photographed on an apparent dinner date in LA. Damson Idris seemingly confirmed their romance a month later, posting a PDA-filled picture of him kissing Harvey’s cheek and wishing her a happy birthday. In February 2023, the duo made their debut red carpet appearance as a couple at the premiere of the 6th and final season of Snowfall.

However, they further fueled the speculations about their split on November 6, when they arrived at Odel Beckham Jr.'s 31st birthday bash in New York separately.

Finally, on November 7, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris shared a joint statement with The Hollywood Reporter, putting the breakup whispers to rest:

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

The Shade Room shared an Instagram post on Tuesday briefing on the same. One user sarcastically commented that Harvey and Damson's relationship had a more impressive timeline than Snowfall.

Netizens react to Harvey and Damson's breakup. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Internet has a wild reaction to Lori Harvey's split from Damson Idris

People took to the comment section of The Shade Room's post about Damson Idris and Lori Harvey's breakup and had a hilarious response to the news. Many of them pointed out how the 26-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey has been in several relationships in the past and how quickly she moves on from one partner to the next.

A few comically reacted by saying that Damson Idris could finally go home to them now that he and Harvey had called it quits. Some noted that Lori Harvey's relationships must be dating contracts, each with its own predetermined expiration date.

Netizens react to Harvey and Damson's split after almost a year of dating. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Prior to dating Damson Idris, Lori Harvey was with Michael B. Jordan for nearly two years before splitting up in June 2022.