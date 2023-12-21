“That’s adorable”: Mayor of Japan’s Niigata City dances to BTS Jungkook’s song '3D,' leaves fans proud

On December 20, 2023, a Twitter user, @Jungkook_SNS, posted a clip of Japan's Niigata City's Mayor grooving to BTS Jungkook's song, 3D. Yaichi Nakahara, the esteemed mayor of Niigata City was captured grooving to the BTS idol's songs while four female performers danced behind him in formal suits.

Fans of Jeon Jungkook were left ecstatic upon seeing an esteemed bureaucrat vibe to the melody of the global pop star. This is particularly special, given that the 3D singer is currently serving in the military.

Therefore, his song being used in this manner left netizens delighted, many of whom called the mayor's moves "adorable."

"Japan is indeed KookieLand": Fans cheer Mayor of Niigata City as he grooves to Jungkook's song

In the video shared by the Twitter user, @Jungkook_SNS, the four female performers dancing along with the Mayor of Niigata City, Japan, are reportedly from a dance team that participated in America's Got Talent.

3D (feat. Jack Harlow) is a pre-release single from Jungkook's debut solo record, GOLDEN. The upbeat funky pop track was released on September 29, 2023, on the day of the Chuseok festival—a Korean harvest festival. The singer had previously announced his intention to release his second solo single on the day of Chuseok, since it is an important day for the South Koreans.

Now, months after the official release, the song's unexpected feature in the video by the mayor of Niigata city has left fans gushing once again.

Meanwhile, on November 30, 2023, BTS Jungkook made news when he was featured as 'Face Of The Year 2023' in the Japanese magazine, Modelpress.

For the unversed, those selected for the 'Face of the Year' are members of the Model Press editorial team and the general public who have made a significant impression this year. For the 2023 edition, the magazine has highlighted 16 remarkable people who have had a substantial impact on the Japanese entertainment industry.

On Monday, December 4, 2023, the idol made an appearance on the live music television program CDTV Live! Live! in Japan. The official social media accounts for the Japanese program had previously announced that the 2-hour special live broadcast would begin at 7 p.m. JST/KST.

In addition, for the first time ever, the BTS maknae performed two incredible hit songs from his solo debut album GOLDEN in Japan: the album's title track, Standing Next To You, and Seven (feat. Latto).