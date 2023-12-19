"That's why she looks 18 still": Miranda Cosgrove reveals she has never smoked or been drunk in her life, wins over fans online

Miranda Cosgrove recently admitted that she has never smoked or consumed alcohol in her entire life. The 30-year-old actress, who gained popularity for iCarly, and Josh and Drake, has acknowledged that she has never drank more than a sip of alcohol in her life.

The actress even went on to say that using drugs has also been a no for her. She did, however, admitted to eating edibles, claiming that this was the closest thing she had ever done to going "crazy."

The interview of Miranda Cosgrove that went viral (Image via Instagram / hollywoodunlocked)

The School of Rock star made these claims recently on the Good Guys podcast, where she reunited with her former castmate, Josh Peck, from Drake and Josh. During the December 18 episode, Josh asked her,

"Have you ever done anything bad? Like, do you drink? Do you do any of that?"

To this, Miranda Cosgrove replied,

“I truly don’t have a good reason; I’ve never even been buzzed. I’ve sipped things before but like, two sips.”

The news was then made public on different social media platforms like Instagram and X, by users like @hollywoodunlocked and @Pop Crave, respectively. Following this, people took to the comments section of these posts to praise the star. One user even commented under the Instagram post, noting how “that's why she looks 18 still.”

Miranda Cosgrove’s fans praise the star for never smoking or being drunk in her entire life

Miranda Cosgrove's recent interview won over the internet (Image via Facebook / Miranda Cosgrove)

Miranda Cosgrove has recently opened up about her limited use of alcohol and drugs. The iconic Nickelodeon show, iCarly, which she was a part of, recently had a relaunch on Paramount+. Three seasons of the show was on air, until it was discontinued in October 2023.

At one point during the interview regarding the same, Josh asked Miranda if she had ever done anything "bad," like drinking, and she responded that she had never gotten drunk in her life.

Even Pop Crave's X post went viral (Image via X / @PopCrave)

When Miranda Cosgrove was asked why she hasn’t ever consumed alcohol, she replied,

“I don’t know. I’m open to it.”

Ben Soffer, Josh's co-host, then inquired about Miranda's smoking history, to which she confessed about eating an edible brownie once.

“I’ve never smoked anything; I had an edible, like an edible brownie, and I fell asleep for 17 hours. I woke up super rested.”

As per the actress, being a young adult in Hollywood had given Miranda plenty of opportunity to drink, but for her, there was a pretty straightforward reason why she hadn't done so yet.

“I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role, and got used to it, and just kind of stuck with it forever."

Once social media pages like @hollywoodunlocked uploaded this news on their platform, the news of her not smoking or drinking immediately went viral. Her fans then went to the comment section of the post to applaud her for her abstinence.

More about Miranda Cosgrove starrer iCarly

In other news, after three seasons, Paramount+ has canceled the highly anticipated Nickelodeon show iCarly, as PEOPLE has confirmed.

An official from the network informed PEOPLE:

"iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+".

The cast of the show includes Miranda Cosgrove, Laci Mosley, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and Jaidyn Triplett. The first season of the show, which premiered on June 17, 2021 on Paramount+, received positive reviews. April 8, 2022 marked the launch of the second season, while on June 1, 2023, the premiere of the third instalment began, before the show was discontinued in October 2023.