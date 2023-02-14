"That's SO Last Year": Netizens react as Queen Consort Camilla Parker receives COVID-19 diagnosis 

Queen Consort of England, Camilla Parker Bowles, recently received her COVID-19 diagnosis reports wherein she tested positive. The 75-year-old suffered cold-like symptoms after which she went through a test, which gave her diagnosis. Netizens were quick to share their reactions upon receiving the news.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Monday, February 13, stating that Camilla has called off all her public engagements for the remainder of the week. The palace also stated that the royal has sent her sincere apologies to everyone who was expecting her presence.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (Image via Shutterst)

Both King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker, got their vaccination doses against the Coronavirus, including a booster shot. In 2020, when Prince Charles first contracted the flu, Camilla tested negative. However, in February 2022, both the King and the Queen Consort tested positive for COVID-19 within a span of four days.

Royal members contracting the virus for the second time, that too in the same month and around the same time, prompted one user @PeteSutton on Twitter to comment on how the news is just like last year's:

Netizens react to Camilla Parker's COVID-19 test results (Image via Twitter/@PeteSutton)

As per the official website of the royal family, before her diagnosis, the Queen Consort last engaged with the public on February 9, while she was visiting a center in London’s Battersea which houses families affected by domestic violence.

"Spare the rest of us that nonsense": Netizens express concerns regarding COVID-19 after Queen Consort Camilla Parker tests positive

Buckingham Palace announced earlier on Monday that the 75-year-old Queen Consort postponed a royal engagement that is to be held in the West Midlands today. The palace stated the reason was Camilla contracting a “seasonal illness”.

The reference to COVID-19 as a seasonal illness did not sit right with several netizens. They took to Twitter to raise concerns that the virus is not seasonal, implying that it should not be taken so lightly.

British-Nigerian activist, Shola Mos-Shogbamimu also criticized the Royal Family for calling COVID-19 a "seasonal illness". She accused Buckingham Palace of gaslighting the public instead of telling them the truth. Shola also asked if the royals could mislead the common people regarding the Coronavirus and what else they could be misleading the public on. Check out some of these tweets below:

Cub Lover 🏞 @Mumsue5 Buckingham Palace told people Camilla had " Seasonal illness. Jesus Christ, why LIE about such a thing? Covid is not seasonal. Maybe they should have distributed newsletter to the Royalists and spare the rest of us that nonsense. Buckingham Palace told people Camilla had " Seasonal illness. Jesus Christ, why LIE about such a thing? Covid is not seasonal. Maybe they should have distributed newsletter to the Royalists and spare the rest of us that nonsense.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu @SholaMos1 Buckingham Palace must’ve known Camilla had Covid but instead of telling the truth gaslit us with ‘Seasonal illness’ like we are stupid.



There’s nothing seasonal about Covid so why lie. So unnecessary.



If Royal Family can mislead on this, what else are they misleading us on? Buckingham Palace must’ve known Camilla had Covid but instead of telling the truth gaslit us with ‘Seasonal illness’ like we are stupid.There’s nothing seasonal about Covid so why lie. So unnecessary. If Royal Family can mislead on this, what else are they misleading us on?

Dr Sam🐟❤🌈😷 @CounsellingSam Consort Camilla Caught Covid!

It's nowhere near over. Don't play the lottery with your health. It Could Be You Next! Consort Camilla Caught Covid!It's nowhere near over. Don't play the lottery with your health. It Could Be You Next! https://t.co/56jnuJCTgw

Blue Texan @TurnTexas_Blue Camilla Parker Bowles has Covid for the second Valentine's Day in a row. I don't blame her. Camilla Parker Bowles has Covid for the second Valentine's Day in a row. I don't blame her.

Keith Malinak AtTheMicShow.com @KeithMalinak Is it necessary to announce to the world Camilla's (or anyone's) COVID test results??

Just stop already!! Is it necessary to announce to the world Camilla's (or anyone's) COVID test results??Just stop already!! https://t.co/RuXnrPMBbo

Gem @GemmaATweets Camilla has COVID. And? She has her own doctors, caterers and "where are you really from" ladies in waiting. Oh and Clarkson will probably bring her some chicken soup as a good friend would Camilla has COVID. And? She has her own doctors, caterers and "where are you really from" ladies in waiting. Oh and Clarkson will probably bring her some chicken soup as a good friend would 😂

Amy @Amy_xo So before it was announced that Camilla has covid this was the bile spewed from the raging gargoyle... If anyone has a "seasonal illness" & is sick enough, adult or child I'm pretty sure they are able to take a day off... Shola on the other hand never takes a fucking day off So before it was announced that Camilla has covid this was the bile spewed from the raging gargoyle... If anyone has a "seasonal illness" & is sick enough, adult or child I'm pretty sure they are able to take a day off... Shola on the other hand never takes a fucking day off 😂 https://t.co/zlqVHajSJ2

🛡 Royal Reporter @royal_reporter @CBCNews Oh no. I hope Camilla didn't get covid from her close contacts. Hopefully, someone is informing her close friends Jeremy Clarkson, Piers Morgan, and Judi Dench, so they can be tested. @CBCNews Oh no. I hope Camilla didn't get covid from her close contacts. Hopefully, someone is informing her close friends Jeremy Clarkson, Piers Morgan, and Judi Dench, so they can be tested.

Elizabeth Gould @MissyFitLondon @SkyNews A firm referred by Tory chairman MP Greg Hands won £25.8m coronavirus PPE contract, despite it having no experience providing protective equipment…& yet Camilla Parker Bowles testing positive for covid is ‘news’? Who cares about this when the corrupt Tories should be the NEWS! @SkyNews A firm referred by Tory chairman MP Greg Hands won £25.8m coronavirus PPE contract, despite it having no experience providing protective equipment…& yet Camilla Parker Bowles testing positive for covid is ‘news’? Who cares about this when the corrupt Tories should be the NEWS!

Camilla made her last public appearance last December to condemn the violence against women in the United Kingdom. She appeared eager to interact with the victims and learn more about how the center in Battersea was approaching the issue.

She was scheduled to be part of several engagements across England’s West Midlands region, including a celebration of the centenary of Edgbaston’s Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham.

Camilla Parker Bowles (Image via Getty Images)

Camilla Parker Bowles was also expected to visit Telford’s Southwater One Library to thank the representatives and staff from the voluntary and outreach groups for their contribution to the community.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said that they were hoping new dates could soon be found for the postponed events.

Poll : 0 votes