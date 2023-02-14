"That's SO Last Year": Netizens react as Queen Consort Camilla Parker receives COVID-19 diagnosis 

Queen Consort of England, Camilla Parker Bowles, recently received her COVID-19 diagnosis reports wherein she tested positive. The 75-year-old suffered cold-like symptoms after which she went through a test, which gave her diagnosis. Netizens were quick to share their reactions upon receiving the news.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Monday, February 13, stating that Camilla has called off all her public engagements for the remainder of the week. The palace also stated that the royal has sent her sincere apologies to everyone who was expecting her presence.
Both King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker, got their vaccination doses against the Coronavirus, including a booster shot. In 2020, when Prince Charles first contracted the flu, Camilla tested negative. However, in February 2022, both the King and the Queen Consort tested positive for COVID-19 within a span of four days.
Royal members contracting the virus for the second time, that too in the same month and around the same time, prompted one user @PeteSutton on Twitter to comment on how the news is just like last year's:
As per the official website of the royal family, before her diagnosis, the Queen Consort last engaged with the public on February 9, while she was visiting a center in London’s Battersea which houses families affected by domestic violence.
"Spare the rest of us that nonsense": Netizens express concerns regarding COVID-19 after Queen Consort Camilla Parker tests positive
Buckingham Palace announced earlier on Monday that the 75-year-old Queen Consort postponed a royal engagement that is to be held in the West Midlands today. The palace stated the reason was Camilla contracting a “seasonal illness”.
The reference to COVID-19 as a seasonal illness did not sit right with several netizens. They took to Twitter to raise concerns that the virus is not seasonal, implying that it should not be taken so lightly.
British-Nigerian activist, Shola Mos-Shogbamimu also criticized the Royal Family for calling COVID-19 a "seasonal illness". She accused Buckingham Palace of gaslighting the public instead of telling them the truth. Shola also asked if the royals could mislead the common people regarding the Coronavirus and what else they could be misleading the public on. Check out some of these tweets below:
Camilla made her last public appearance last December to condemn the violence against women in the United Kingdom. She appeared eager to interact with the victims and learn more about how the center in Battersea was approaching the issue.
She was scheduled to be part of several engagements across England’s West Midlands region, including a celebration of the centenary of Edgbaston’s Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham.
Camilla Parker Bowles was also expected to visit Telford’s Southwater One Library to thank the representatives and staff from the voluntary and outreach groups for their contribution to the community.
A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said that they were hoping new dates could soon be found for the postponed events.