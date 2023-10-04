"The Best Icon": Fans laud as BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to be honored with the Leader Cultural Ambassador Award by Thailand’s Ministry of Culture

BLACKPINK's Lisa is all set to receive the Wattanakunathorn Award, also known as the Cultural Ambassador Leader award, from Thailand's Ministry of Culture in 2023 for her contributions to Thai culture on a global scale, as per Thai PBS News.

The honor comes in recognition of her considerable contributions to the global promotion of Thailand and its culture and is a noteworthy professional accomplishment for the idol, as per TimesNow.

Following this, social media was filled with congratulatory messages for Lisa:

The BLACKPINK member has skillfully incorporated aspects of Thai culture into her music videos and social media posts to draw in both her fan base and foreign visitors. Owing to her increasing success across multiple music platforms, BLACKPINK's Lisa is regarded as one of the leading musical artists of this decade.

Furthermore, she also performs a crucial role as a cultural ambassador of Thailand, inspiring young people and boosting business. In light of the BLACKPINK megastar's global influence and contributions, the Thailand Ministry has now decided to present her with a noteworthy honor in recognition of her achievements. However, the date of the ceremony hasn't been announced yet.

Fans hail BLACKPINK Lisa as "Thailand's National Treasure" and shower praises on her on social media

As per AllKPop, the popularity of the Thai Burirum dish has also increased significantly as a result of Lisa's promotion of Luk Chin Yuan Kin—Thai-style meatballs with Nam Prik Pao sauce. The BLACKPINK member is also often seen visiting her nation and vacationing in Thailand with her family.

The popularity of Thai culture and cuisine has expanded as a consequence of her social media posts about visiting the ancient city of Ayutthaya and emphasizing Thai dishes like Roti Sai Mai and Moo Krata, which have led to higher sales and more favorable reviews of these products, reported AllKPop.

Notably, Lisa's commitment to promoting culture has had a significant positive impact on both Thailand's tourism and its neighboring nations. Her efforts have brought in visitors, which has increased the revenue of the regions she has highlighted.

As she is set to receive the prestigious award from the Ministry of Culture in Thailand, fans took to social media to laud the BLACKPINK star for her contributions to her country.

In recent news, Lisa performed five exclusive shows at the legendary burlesque theatre, the Crazy Horse Cabaret, in Paris, on September 28, 29, and 30. Her shows further cemented that she is a multidimensional artist who is making considerable progress in a variety of fields. Fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé were also there at Crazy Horse to support their bandmate.

Reportedly, various VIP guests such as the LVMH owners—the Arnault family, Kaia Gerber, Rosalia, Austin Butler, and more attended the show as well.

The Money rapper hasn't renewed her contract with YG Entertainment yet. She was spotted by fans at Seoul's Incheon airport on September 25, 2023, without her manager or any security. This has further fueled the speculation that she will be leaving her management company and might sign with some other agency.