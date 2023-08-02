“The biggest mistake": Too Hot to Handle alum Georgia Hassarati slams Harry Jowsey for accusing her of cheating

Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey, former alums from the popular reality show Too Hot to Handle, have found themselves at the center of a highly publicized breakup due to various hurling of accusations from both parties. Harry, who appeared on Too Hot To Handle season 1; and Georgia, from season 2, started their relationship outside the villa.

Harry Jowsey hinted at being cheated on in his last relationship without directly naming Georgia in a podcast episode of Call Her Daddy on July 19, 2023. However, now the latter has taken to TikTok to defend herself from any such indirect accusations and explain the reasons behind their breakup.

Georgia stated in one of the videos:

"He was the biggest mistake to my character, to my image, to everything."

Too Hot to Handle alums Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey reportedly broke up in April 2023

Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey's romance seemed like a match made in reality TV heaven. They met after the former was crowned the winner of another show called Perfect Match season 1, a show that brought together couples based on their compatibility. Both of them have had immense popularity from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, but they appeared in two different seasons.

The pair started dating, and fans were thrilled to see them together at high-profile events, including the Star Trek: Picard premiere, Cirque du Soleil's Corteo premiere, and the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

However, what appeared to be a fairy-tale relationship began to unravel, and cracks started to show as Harry became the first one of the pair to speak up about it. Their seemingly swift post-breakup journey took a significant turn when Harry Jowsey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently on July 19 and made vague comments about being cheated on by his last girlfriend, without explicitly naming Georgia.

"I think when they start to take a fancy for other guys while you're in a relationship, that tends to like... that will really set you over that line. You have a boyfriend—you shouldn't be, like, bouncing on that guy."

In response to Harry's insinuations, Georgia Hassarati decided to address the allegations head-on through a series of confessional TikTok videos, wanting to set the record straight and provide her take on the relationship's demise.

Georgia revealed that Harry had allegedly exhibited controlling behavior while she was attending Coachella. This controlling nature seemingly extended to their communication during the trip, with Georgia providing constant updates to prove her fidelity. She remarked:

"He got mad at me anyway. I let him do what he did and break up with me with a pathetic handwritten letter that he left on his bed... I didn't look back. Now, he's so angry that I wasn't trying to get back with him or trying to kiss his a**, so he has to publicly degrade me further, like it wasn't enough during our relationship."

In one of her series of TikTok videos, Georgia Hassarati also revealed that Harry had written in a manifestation journal, seven months into their relationship, that he wanted to date a Kardashian. She added:

"He hates that I've moved on so effortlessly. So he has to now tell you all that I've cheated on him."

Georgia Hassarati believes that his accusations stem from his own guilt and sadness due to his own past infidelity, making her the one to "flip the blame on."

Meanwhile, Harry Jowsey revealed on Call Her Daddy podcast how he is going to date with more purpose now, instead of his usual "playboy" approach, looking for his future wife.