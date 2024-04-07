"The broadcast only allows two people": NCT's Renjun dishes about his speech being cut off by Music Bank's MC Lee Chae-min 

On Friday, April 5, NCT Dream's Renjun and his fellow members were gathered at the Music Bank encore stage to receive their award for their latest title track, Smoothie. While the members took their turns to roll out their acceptance speeches for the same, when it was Renjun's turn to share his words of gratitude towards NCTzens in Chinese, he was cut off by the MC, actor Lee Chae-min.

Just when Renjun began to speak, the MC took over by wrapping up the broadcast and several fans took offense to the same. People expressed that though live television shows run on a time limit, the situation should have been handled more professionally.

Netizens also pointed out that the other K-pop idols seemed shocked by the event.

As the alleged controversy continued to garner more and more criticism towards the MC, actor Lee Chae-min, Renjun felt the need to address the issue in their group Weverse livestream that was held soon after the Music Bank show. In the livestream, he stated that he is close friends with the MC and asked about the incident directly.

The MC apologized for abruptly cutting him off and stated that not more than two people were allowed to roll out their speeches due to a time limit. They also settled the issue with Lee Chae-min agreeing to buy a meal for the idol.

" He said it was because the broadcast only allows two people to do a speech and apologized," Renjun said.

On March 25, the seven-piece K-pop boy group unit, NCT Dream, rolled out their latest album, DREAM()SCAPE, which holds the song Smoothie as its title track. Following the release of the album, the members have been rolling out their promotional content through Korean broadcast shows such as Music Bank, Show! Music Core, etc.

On April 5, the group not only performed Smoothie at the latest Music Bank broadcast but also bagged first place by winning against a recent debut by the rookie K-pop girl group, ILLIT's Magnetic.

Given that the broadcasts ended soon after the winner's encore stage, the members had quite a limited amount of time in their hands before the show concluded.

Therefore, there was a time limit for the speeches, and when it came to Renjun's turn, the idol was abruptly cut off by the MC, Lee Chae-min. Since Renjun often rolls out speeches in his mother tongue, Chinese, to express words of gratitude towards his Chinese fans, people were upset he didn't get the chance to do the same.

Many people also criticized the MC for his unprofessionalism. Given that the idol holds a significant experience and history in the music industry, fans were angered at the disrespect the idol had to undergo.

However, before the issue could blow out of proportion, the idol addressed it in NCT Dream's latest Weverse livestream, which was conducted soon after the Music Bank show.

When Mark asked him about his speech the other day, Jisung let out a chuckle and added that Renjun's speech was taken away. The idol soon jumped into state that he wasn't offended by the situation and doesn't hold any grudges against the MC either.

While fans are still debating on whether or not the MC's behavior was appropriate, they are also glad to realize that the idol himself is calm and unbothered about the incident.