"The cast of Suits should have staged a revolution": Internet reacts to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting roasted at Golden Globes 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on the receiving end of Jo Koy's roasts at the Golden Globes, held on January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. The awards ceremony was rife with jokes from the host, Koy, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not spared as Koy joshed about their Netflix documentary.

In his opening monologues, Koy joked how they were being paid millions of dollars for "doing absolutely nothing."

“Staunton’s portrayal of the late Queen was so good Prince Harry started calling her to ask for money… Prince Harry and Meghan will still be paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing - and that’s just by Netflix!”

Imelda Staunton is the actress who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the gripping royal drama The Crown, which was nominated in four categories at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The joke received a mixed response on social media, with Markle and Harry's haters enjoying the bit while their supporters stood by them. One supporter on X (formerly Twitter) posted that "The cast of Suits should have staged a revolution" for the joke:

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in the hit law drama Suits, and a few cast members were seen at the ceremony to present an award.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle roasted at Golden Globes 2024, netizens respond with mixed reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the butt of yet another joke, and this time in front of a star-studded audience. The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards saw a lot of hits and misses from the comedian and host Jo Koy. While some of his jokes landed, others missed their mark.

Koy's bit about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Here are some of their reactions:

Markle's fellow Suits cast member Gina Torres, known for her role as the sharp-witted Jessica Pearson, said, "We don't have her number" when asked by an interviewer if any of them had reached out to Markle regarding the Suits reunion on the Golden Globes stage.

“We don’t have her number. We just don’t. So she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered many financial losses last year

Since their exit from the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey has been tumultuous. Their £80 million ($97 million) Netflix show Harry & Meghan, released in December 2022, was met with mixed responses, gaining a 43% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.1/10 on IMDb.

According to The Independent, while Prince Harry's memoir Spare became a bestseller, their three-year deal with Spotify in 2020 for reportedly £18 million ended less than a year later, and their podcast Archetypes was dropped.

The couple's charity Archewell, established in 2020 for their son Archibald, also reportedly suffered a donation drop of almost £10 million in a year. The 2022 donations barely crossed £1.6 million compared to the £10.3 million donations in 2021.

Prince Harry is also fighting several lawsuits with reputable newspapers at the moment. He has allegedly accused the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) of hacking into his phone and retrieving private information illegally. On December 15, 2023, Harry won a partial victory in the lawsuit against MGN.

Following their exit from the royal family, Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archibald and Lilibet, currently live in Montecito, California, in a $14 million mansion.