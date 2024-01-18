"The comeback we've all been waiting for": Fans excited as Hana Securities anticipates a BLACKPINK project release in the coming months

BLACKPINK’s comeback is reportedly anticipated to take place in the second or third quarters of this year. South Korean media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily quoted a researcher at Hana Securities regarding the same, who stated that they are anticipating the reported comeback of the group soon.

Recently, the girl group signed their group contracts with YG Entertainment, instead of opting to sign individual contracts. They have, however, decided to go their own ways for their solo projects.

However, as the four members have signed the exclusive group contract, Hana Securities has predicted that BLACKPINK is set to make their comeback possibly in the third and second quarter of 2024, thereby raising excitement among fans, who are now overwhelmed and delighted with the news. One user even remarked how this would be the comeback fans have been waiting for eagerly.

BLINKS are excited for BLACKPINK's reported comeback in 2024

Hana Securities provides financial services to customers, and in their ambit of services, they include consulting, risk management, and corporate project financing, among others. One analyst from Hana Securities, named Lee Ki-hoon, has reportedly shared that it will take time for YG Entertainment to settle on the latest information regarding BLACKPINK's predicted comeback this year.

The analyst further reportedly revealed that the comeback is estimated to occur in the second and third quarters of 2024, thereby exciting fans who cannot wait for the girls to make a hit comeback.

As the second quarter of 2024 will run from April to June, and the third quarter will range between July and September, fans are hoping that BLACKPINK will allegedly make their much-awaited comeback in the second quarter, providing enough tracking period for year-end award shows.

Fans generally observe that YG Entertainment usually announces the group's comeback and new album releases in the third quarter of the year, which sounds like a bad idea to them.

Many fans are also speculating that the budget for BLACKPINK's comeback will be more significant, and they will have twelve or fourteen tracks in the album. BLINKs are hoping to see more promotions for the group.

Needless to say, fans all over social media are circulating their ideas and can't wait to see how things will turn out in the future. They are excited as Hana Securities anticipates the group's project release in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the members have decided not to continue their solo activities with YG Entertainment. While Jennie has already rolled out her record label named ODDATELIER, fans are eagerly awaiting what kind of solo albums and projects the other three members will introduce in the future.

Fans are excited to see the group make a strong comeback in 2024 with a full-fledged studio album.