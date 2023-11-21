"The definition of Perfection!!": Fans swoon as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo graces Dior Cruise 2024 Cocktail Party

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo attended the Dior Cruise 2024 Cocktail Party, held in Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, on November 21. The private gathering, which commenced at 6 pm HKT, was in line with the launch of Dior's Cruise 2024 collection and boasted a star-studded roster.

At the exclusive event, the idol-cum-actor looked debonair in an exquisite Dior ensemble. Other renowned attendees, like NewJeans' Haerin (Dior Global Ambassador) and Mile and Apo (Dior Brand Ambassadors), were also present for the event.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Cha Eun-woo is the House's fashion and beauty ambassador and was also chosen to be the face of Dior Beauty's Capture Totale Le Sérum earlier in 2023.

As fans lose their calm over the True Beauty-sensation, one claims he is "the definition of Perfection!!"

"A superstar indeed!": Fans gush over ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo as he appears at the Dior Cruise 2024 event

The idol landed in Hong Kong on the morning of November 21 and was greeted by excited fans and media personnel at the airport. The crowd gathered in front of the Dior flagship store was also quite the sight as it extended to considerable lengths on both sides of the road.

At the grandiose gathering, the ASTRO member posed for the wildly flashing cameras and left short messages for magazines like Esquire HK, ELLE MEN HK, Harper's Bazaar HK, and more. Several other leading media outlets also covered him during the event.

Known among fans as the Dior Prince and also popularly dubbed the Face Genius of Korea, Cha Eun-woo is highly regarded among K-pop and fashion aficionados for his flawless taste in fashion and style. He was captured at the store event standing before a wide collection of stunning Dior exhibits and participating in brief interviews, in one of which he revealed his liking for Hong Kong and dim sum.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old artist's label Fantagio wrote the following on their Instagram handle, along with posting the idol's pictures.

"Here we're at the Dior store on Canton Road in Hong Kong. Captivating everyone with his coolness & elegance, blending with the chilly night air, is Cha Eunwoo. Spend the rest of your day happily with Cha Eunwoo, who colors every day with his unique aura." (translation via X/ChaEunwooINTL)

Below are some fan reactions to ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo attending the Dior Cruise 2024 Cocktail Party.

More on ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

The Don't Cry, My Love singer bagged the award for Global Icon at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Japan. Additionally, he gained praise for his visuals and modeling skills in a recent W KOREA photoshoot.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Cha Eun-woo impressed viewers with his roles in works like My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018), Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung (2019), True Beauty (2020-2021), a few other roles and cameo appearances. He also continues to receive praise for his ongoing webtoon-based K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog, where he plays a high school math teacher.

Cha Eun-woo's A Good Day to Be a Dog is available for streaming on platforms like Viu, Rakuten Viki, Netflix Korea, and more.