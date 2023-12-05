"The duo we never knew we needed": Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis trash Blueface's home together, spark wild reactions

In an unexpected turn of events, Blueface’s ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock and fiancée Jaidyn Alexis recently recorded themselves spending time together. At one point, the women thrashed the rapper’s house, which left netizens in a frenzy. The union comes after the duo have repeatedly physically and verbally abused each other.

Netizen reacts to the two women spending time together (Image via X)

For those unversed, Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis are engaged after dating on and off for nine years. The couple made the announcement in October, taking followers by surprise. The Thotiana rapper proposed to her just two months after his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock gave birth to their son, Chrisean Malone Jr.

Unsurprisingly, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock have had quarrels which each other in the past. However, it seems like the duo are putting matters to rest as they recorded themselves spending time with each other sans Blueface.

In an Instagram Live, Blueface showed his trashed residence to his followers. He claimed that the two women were behind the messy house.

The singer also called the two women “joint forces” as he showed items lying on the floor and the kitchen being in disarray. At one point, Alexis was heard telling Blueface:

“You’re a pathetic embarrassment.”

Blueface was seen holding a bottle of alcohol while showing off his house.

“This is the craziest telenovela ever”: Netizens in a frenzy after Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis trash Blueface’s house

Internet users had a field day with Blueface’s Instagram Live. Many flooded the internet by expressing shock over the occurrence. Others simply found the situation hilarious. A few comments online read:

Netizens react to the two women uniting against Blueface (Image via Instagram)

The aforementioned video comes after Chrisean Rock hopped on her Instagram Live on Monday, December 4, to record herself alongside Alexis. The duo were intoxicated and recorded themselves sitting at the gas station. At one point, Rock told Blueface, who was on the phone:

“We f**ked up Blue. We got too drunk and we got too cool and I don’t know if we like it.”

Alexis then hung up on Blueface and told Rock that she was “over it” causing them to burst into laughter.

Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis’ past explored

Prior to the duo becoming friends as seen above, they infamously got into a physical fight in 2021.

During the thrash down, Rock bumped her mouth on a surface, leading to her losing one of her front teeth. After the fight, Blueface reportedly financially helped Rock fix her teeth.

Following the same, Alexis released a song in October titled Barbie. In the song, the former took shots at Rock for her inability to steal Blueface from her. Alexis sang:

“I’m signing and I’m still with the deal. You a lil girl you can’t walk in these heels. I’ll eat the d**k before I ever pay the bills. I’m a wife you a trife b**ch, sis need to heal. This my d**k sis better to chill.”

She also croons in the track:

“I heard your lil snippet sis come my doctor and snip it sis. I’m a Barbie, sis need a dentist since last week. Come my baby daddy, come dance for me. Can’t keep him with a baby, shoulda asked me.”

In November, Rock also threatened Alexis in an Instagram Live by saying that she was going to “whoop” her. This was after Alexis and Blueface had announced their engagement.