"The first perfect result": American Idol fans in agreement with the Top 5 results in episode 17

The popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 8 contestants competing against each other to secure a spot in the Top 5. They deliver their best performances in front of the judges and a live audience and impress viewers to earn their votes and secure their safety.

This week's episode of American Idol saw this year's Top 5 contestants. William Tongi, We Ani, Colin Stough, Zachariah Smith, and Megan Danielle made it through to the next round. While Haven Madison, Oliver Steele, and Warren Peay missed out on making it to the next round.

Fans were happy with the Top 5 and were shocked that America got it right this time around, considering results were disappointing previously. One tweeted:

Julia 🎧 @Hi_Im_EggSalad FINALLY!!!! The first perfect result on this season of #AmericanIdol #Idol thank goodness all my favorites are in the top 5 !!!! FINALLY!!!! The first perfect result on this season of #AmericanIdol #Idol thank goodness all my favorites are in the top 5 !!!!

The hit ABC series has received a fair share of love and criticism from fans over the two decades that it has been on the air. Former contestants have received massive success from their time on the show, and this season is no different. Viewers have already picked their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

The Top 5 is crowned on this week's episode of American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 8 contestants taking to the stage to perform and deliver great performances. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed a lot of talent and incredible renditions of songs. While some left them impressed, others received some criticism because of poor renditions.

This week's episode also saw significant changes in the judging panel. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were absent from the show as they had a royal commitment to take care of. Both the judges performed at King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday. They, however, also surprised viewers by appearing through a screen with the King and the Queen.

Luke Bryan retained his seat as the American Idol judge in the episode and was accompanied by Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette replacing Katy and Lionel as judges. They also provided feedback and critique to the contestants on their performances.

For this week, the contestants performed individually to Alanis Morissette songs. They also performed in duets to popular Ed Sheeran covers. The guests too performed their hit numbers on stage, impressing viewers with their talent.

Alanis Morissette was the guest mentor for the American Idol episode. She guided the singers on their song choices, stage presence, and vocal ranges for them to deliver an impressive performance. Season 21 has seen many alumni and guest artists mentor the current batch of contestants.

By the end of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest announced the results. The Top 8 contestants were extremely nervous as they waited for their fate in the competition handed out to them. Zachariah Smith was the first singer to make the cut. He was followed by Megan Danielle, William (Iam) Tongi, We Ani, and Colin Stough.

Meanwhile, Haven Madison, Oliver Steele, and Warren Peay were eliminated after not earning enough votes in the competition.

Fans agree with the Top 5 results on American Idol

Fans were satisfied with the Top 5 this year. They felt the right contestants were picked to move forward.

JJ @JamesDmndStan Me acting surprised that this is the #AmericanIdol top 5 even tho this is literally just the people I voted for Me acting surprised that this is the #AmericanIdol top 5 even tho this is literally just the people I voted for https://t.co/mvjlyKDJJi

Fans felt that it was the perfect Top 5 singers and that America made the right decision tonight.

Sandy @heretohearyou I think America did a good job of voting tonight for the Top 5 #AmericanIdol contestants I think America did a good job of voting tonight for the Top 5 #AmericanIdol contestants

iris @irisdimero



#AmericanIdol I'm surprised America almost got this Top 5 right. Everything is right except that Colin's spot should be for Warren or Oliver. I'm surprised America almost got this Top 5 right. Everything is right except that Colin's spot should be for Warren or Oliver.#AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has been a pretty interesting watch so far. As the installment comes near its close, the remaining contestants will have to bring their best foot forward to keep moving forward until one of them takes home the title. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of the series next Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

