The 26-year-old BTS member Jungkook has left netizens in a split as he revealed various hilarious tidbits from his personal life during the listening party of his latest track, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). He confessed that his mother's cooking isn't particularly soothing to his taste buds, which sent the whole BTS fandom into a flood of laughter.

"My mother's cooking skills...THE FOOD IS SO BLAND! My dad was nagging at her, (laughs), but it's food my mother made, so I ate it yummy...the japchae! My dad couldn't handle it, so he remade the japchae (haha) and fried things. You know, you can put it in the air fryer and make it crispy, but she put it in the microwave, and my dad was nagging at her again." — Jungkook

In the listening party of 3D on STATIONHEAD—a live music streaming radio platform—Jungkook got candid with the BTS ARMY and started revealing funny bits from his everyday life.

In addition to that, the vocalist for Seven also mentioned how he intends to keep his forthcoming album under wraps since his fans are too savvy to catch up on the innuendos of his solo endeavors. He continued by saying that he was grateful to the individuals who didn't like him and that he was unfazed by all the hateful remarks.

"JUNGKOOK EXPOSING HIS MOM": Fans joked about the funny story shared by Jungkook about his family

Furthermore, the singer from BTS also mentioned at the listening party that he is no longer a teenager, and as an adult, he has the responsibility to try new music and do justice to his art. With a newfound confidence, the Still With You singer assured his fans that he would keep singing till his last breath for those who love and support him.

Netizens, on the other hand, laughed out loud when Jungkook confessed how bad his mother's Japchae (a dish of Korean glass noodles) was, to the point that even his father kept nagging her and later fixed the dish himself.

The BTS ARMY was having a laugh riot as some admitted to having a personal connection to the singer, and others made jokes about how his mother could respond to the news the next day.

The listening party on October 1, 2023, was a roller coaster ride for the singer and his fans as they laughed together about each other's mothers' bad culinary skills, they also came together in unison to express heartfelt sincerity towards one another as they all got emotional.

The Seven singer promised never to change his love and devotion for his fans and asked them to stay beside him even after he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

In other developments, even though roped in various controversies, his new song debuted at number one on the Oricon Daily Digital Single Ranking chart in Japan and spent two days at number three on Spotify's Daily Top Song Global list and also became the number-one song on the iTunes Top Song chart in more than 100 nations.

Meanwhile, to the fans' delight, the Still With You singer-songwriter released four distinct versions and remixes of his newest song, 3D, on October 2, 2023. 3D (Clean Version), 3D A. G. Cook Remix, 3D (Sped Up), and 3D (Slowed Down).