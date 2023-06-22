The Glory’s Kim Gun-woo in talks to join 'Do You Love Brahms?' director’s new work

The Glory fame actor Kim Gun-woo is in talks to reportedly hop aboard the cast of a new drama, titled Eunjoong and Sangyeon, helmed by the director of Do You Like Brahms? Should he be cast, the actor will be acting alongside actors Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun. The news was revealed on Wednesday, June 21, by Kim Gun-woo's agency, Blossom Entertainment, in a statement to OSEN, which read as:

“Kim Gun Woo has received an offer from the production team of the new drama ‘Eun Joong And Sang Yeon’ [literal title]. He is currently positively reviewing the offer.” (Translation by Soompi)

Upcoming drama Eunjoong and Sangyeon has been in talks for some time now, with a cast of Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun currently being considered to play the roles of Ryu Eun-joong and Cheon Sang-yeon, respectively. It is being directed by Jo Young-min, who is well-known for his work in Do You Like Brahms? (2020) and The Interest of Love (2022-2023).

A peek into Kim Gun-woo's probable next role in Eunjoong and Sangyeon

Kim Gun-woo recently garnered appreciation after playing a negative character, Son Myeong-oh, in director Ahn Gil-ho's 2022 drama The Glory, alongside a star cast of Song Hye-kyo, Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun, and more. Fans appreciated his acting skills over the course of The Glory's release and success. The actor too is grateful for his recent rise in popularity, as he told a news portal once:

"I'm so grateful that the viewers loved 'The Glory.' I really don't have any other words to describe it than say thank you. This goes out to the international viewers too." (Source: Allkpop)

Eunjoong and Sangyeon's plot will revolve around drama writer Ryu Eun-joong and filmmaker Cheon Sang-yeon who were childhood friends once. Their friendship came to an end due to a past incident until now, when their paths will cross again when they are adults.

Kim Gun-woo is in talks to play Ryu Eun-joong's love interest, Kim Sang-hak, who is a kind and honest person adored for his pure personality, whose special interest lies in cameras. The couple dated in their college years and ended up parting ways only to be reunited later when Kim Sang-hak becomes a famed film director.

If cast as Kim Sang-hak, this will be the actor's next role after his appearance in The Glory. His earlier works include Fight For My Way (2017) and Catch the Ghost (2019). Fans await to see the range the actor will be displaying in his future endeavors.

Actor Kim Go-eun was last seen playing Oh In-joo, the eldest of three sisters in a poverty-stricken family, caught up in the mystery of her friend's death, in Little Women (2022). She is also known for her leading roles in The King: Eternal Monarch (2020) alongside Lee Min-ho and in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017) alongside Gong-yoo.

Actor Park Ji-hyun is known for her roles in Do You Like Brahms? (2020), Reborn Rich (2022), and Yumi's Cells (2021-2022) where she worked with Kim Go-eun.

