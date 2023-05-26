“The industry is so demonic”: Raz-B hospital roof video leaves netizens appalled

Singer and actor Raz-B has landed himself in another controversy after he was spotted on top of the roof of the Kansas City Hospital before the cops managed to get him down. A video of the same has already gone viral on the internet where he is seen standing on the roof of a medical facility.

Raz later revealed that he was feeling unsafe before surgery that was scheduled to take place. He stated:

"All day I've been trying to clear miscommunications up and I'm letting everybody know right now that – Joseph, I need you to call me right now – I don't feel safe, I'm in Kansas City, I'm at the Hilton hotel and I'm telling everybody right now, Raz-B does not feel safe."

✨💕M3LANIN_HEALING💕✨ @Freeway_Ash89 Y’all this is horrible 🥺 Where ya #RazB people? He’s in Kansas City suffering mentally for the past couple days! Y’all this is horrible 🥺 Where ya #RazB people? He’s in Kansas City suffering mentally for the past couple days! https://t.co/hctma0TR0i

Netizens reacted to the video on social media, with one user saying that the industry is demonic and that this was supposed to happen someday.

Rayven Renai 名前 @RayvenRenai 🏽 I feel so bad for Raz B… the industry is so demonic. I knew this was going to happen when he back tracked on the Chris Stokes & Marcus Houston allegations. Prayers to Raz I feel so bad for Raz B… the industry is so demonic. I knew this was going to happen when he back tracked on the Chris Stokes & Marcus Houston allegations. Prayers to Raz 🙏🏽

The medical staff contacted the police officers and they arrived at the spot at 10:20 am on May 25, 2023. Law enforcement sources revealed that Raz broke a window to get on top of the roof. The police officers feared that Raz might jump from the top and they immediately put mats below the building.

A negotiator was called to the place who spoke to Raz and he returned to the facility through the window.

"What's wrong with him?": Netizens react to Raz-B's hospital video on Twitter

Raz-B was supposed to undergo surgery at the Kansas City Hospital but he was scared to go under the knife and tried to escape through the roof. In the video circulating online, he said he didn't want to undergo the surgery at the hospital where he was admitted. He even shared the address of the hospital so that he can be saved.

The video of the incident went viral on the internet and social media platforms were flooded with several responses from the public:

According to the latest updates, Raz's brother revealed that Kansas City police have put Raz on a 72-hour hold and his current condition remains unknown. His representatives are yet to comment on everything that happened.

The 37-year-old is a founding member of the boy band B2K. He has also acted in films like You Got Served, Pieces of a Dream, Love Sick Diaries, and Caged Innocence alongside the TV show, Noah's Arc.

Raz-B accused his cousin Chris Stokes of abusing him

Raz-B has frequently accused Chris Stokes of abusing him and his brother when they were kids.

Although Stokes has denied the charges in the past, Raz shared an Instagram post on May 20, 2023, featuring a picture of him and Chris. The post included a lengthy caption, which stated:

"He was not my enemy, I focused all my pain, frustration and anger built up from my past, and took it out on my cousin, and I never understood why."

lovelyti @lovelyti



Thoughts???



#RazB #ChrisStokes #B2K #Lovelytitv On Friday, B2K singer Raz B stunned his fans after recanting decades-long claims that he was molested by his cousin, B2K manager Chris Stokes.Thoughts??? On Friday, B2K singer Raz B stunned his fans after recanting decades-long claims that he was molested by his cousin, B2K manager Chris Stokes.Thoughts???#RazB #ChrisStokes #B2K #Lovelytitv https://t.co/6c4XgDFnJ9

He continued:

"Chris was never that guy I made the world think he was I Remember why My cousin fought so hard to save me because I needed (Chris), And then I attacked the only person who helped me. It's time let the world Kmow the truth Love you my cuzz."

Raz-B ended by writing that he prays for Chris to remain his protector. According to Chris, Raz made the accusations because he was he didn't get financial help from him.

