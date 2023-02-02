The Last of Us episode 3 viewership rises by 12%

HBO's new Zombie apocalyptic horror show, The Last of Us, has been registering a new record with every new episode, with its latest episode seeing a rise in viewership by 12%.

Episode 3, titled Long, Long Time, saw a wholesome love story between a couple of Bill and Frank, played by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. The showrunners decided to completely shift the story's focus from Joel and Ellie in this episode, which proved to be a miracle.

Fans deem it one of the greatest TV episodes of all time and demand that both actors be accoladed with numerous awards, including the Emmys.

6.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the third episode of The Last of Us

6.4 million people in the USA watched the series' latest episode, a rise from 5.7 million from the previous episode and 4.7 million from its pilot episode, which aired on January 15 of this year. What's surprising is that the telecast of the hugely watched AFC Championship game on CBS didn't remotely hinder the viewership count of this episode.

HBO also revealed that four of its current series, including The Last of Us, have averaged more than 15 million viewers in their most recent seasons. Here is the full list with its viewership count as per the WarnerMedia press release:

House of the Dragon: Season 1: 29 million viewers

The Last of Us: Season 1: 21.3 million viewers

Euphoria: Season 2: 19.5 million viewers

The White Lotus: Season 2: 15.5 million viewers

The audience is measured based on Nielsen and first-party data.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Murray Bartlett, who played Frank in episode 3, said:

"There are these incredibly tender and authentic human scenes in the midst of this monstrous world."

This episode was directed by Peter Hoar and written by Craig Mazin. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

What is The Last of Us about?

According to the show's official synopsis, The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name. In the series, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

The synopsis further states:

"Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are the show's main leads. Several popular faces appear in supporting/recurring roles. It was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam serving as its executive producers.

Poll : 0 votes