The Last of Us season 2 adds four new cast members, see who they are playing

The Last of Us is all set to return with a second season soon, covering the next game in Naughty Dog's famed PlayStation series. Ahead of the new season, the show has confirmed four new cast members, which adds to the already exciting premise of the sci-fi drama show based on the videogame of the same name.

The new cast members all take up roles familiar to video game fans. The four new members added to the star-studded lineup include Danny Ramirez, best known for Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Ariela Barer, known for Runaways; Tati Gabrielle, who may be familiar from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; and Spencer Lord, who appeared in Riverdale and Family Law.

The characters and character descriptions for the new cast members were also revealed by the network alongside the announcement.

The Last of Us season 2: What roles are Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord playing?

The four prominent actors added to the cast of The Last of Us season 2 have all taken up prominent roles in the franchise.

Ramirez will play Manny, who has been described as "a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most."

Ariela Barer will take up the role of Mel, who has been described as "a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism."

Meanwhile, Tati Gabrielle will play Nora, described by the creators as "a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past."

Rounding the list off is Spencer Lord in Owen's role. Owen has been described as "a gentle soul trapped in a warrior's body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate."

All the characters have appeared in the videogame franchise and form an essential part of the story.

More about The Last of Us

One of the most critically acclaimed shows of 2023, the American post-apocalyptic drama television series, was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO. It follows the same premise as the videogame franchise of the same name.

The series follows a battle for survival set twenty years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection, which causes the infected humans to act like zombies.

The series is led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, who will return to portray their respective roles in the second season. It also stars Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

Before the four new inductees into The Last of Us season 2, veteran Catherine O’Hara was also added to the cast in an undisclosed role.

The Last of Us season 1 is currently available for streaming on Max.