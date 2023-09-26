“The main characters walking with coolness”: Fans gush over kinnPorsche actors Mile and Apo’s visuals from the DIOR SS24 event in Paris

KinnPorsche stars and esteemed DIOR brand ambassadors, Mile and Apo, graced the city of Paris with their presence. These two talented artists achieved worldwide recognition following their impressive performances in the immensely popular Thai BL drama, KinnPorsche.

What's truly remarkable is that their friendship has endured, even more than a year after the series concluded. Fans were thrilled to spot them at the DIOR Paris SS24 show on September 26, 2023, and their excitement was evident. Admirers were particularly enamored by the close bond between Mile and Apo, who remained inseparable throughout the entire event.

Their roles as dual brand ambassadors were conferred upon them following their successful drama, and since then, they have been frequently seen gracing various DIOR occasions together. Their presence was even noted at the Mumbai DIOR event earlier this year.

KinnPorsche stars MileApo become the main event of DIOR SS24 show in Paris

While many K-pop idols are already the brand ambassadors of this world-class luxury brand, like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, BTS’ Jimin, actress Han So-hee, etc., the brand moved towards the more southern side to pick up more jewels from the Asian entertainment industry. This is how they landed on actors Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Mile Phakphum Romsaithong from the land of Thailand to represent the brand.

After the global success of their show, KinnPorsche, these two were picked up by the brand on the basis of their talents, visuals, and the face value they bring to the table.

Apo and Mile were announced as the global brand ambassadors of DIOR on June 19, 2023. They made their recent appearance at the Paris show of "2024’s Summer and Spring collection," which was graced by many international celebrities. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their adorable friendship and visuals.

Apo wore a textured dark gray oversized blazer with a black mesh top and a medium-length black skirt with boots. Mile donned an oversized ash gray blazer dress with white and black sneakers. Fans even loved the little playful interactions that went on between these two actors for the entire event, showcasing their genuine friendship.

This particular event was even graced by BLACKPINK's member Jisoo, Hollywood actors Jennifer Lawrence and Jenna Ortega, and another Thai actress, Tu Tontawan, but KinnPorsche's Mile and Apo stayed the "main characters" till the end. As evident in one of the videos, they even excited the fans further by saying,

"We have a surprise coming for you soon."

After taking their careers up a notch after appearing on KinnPorsche, these two did another heartfelt project called Mansuang. This is a period movie depicting the lives of ancient Thai men whose lives got intertwined because of their professions and romance. This film was even sent to the Cannes festival under the nomination category of "Best Foreign Language Film."

Talking about KinnPorsche, it was one of the highest-grossing Asian dramas of 2022. It featured Mile as a mafia boss and Apo as his personal bodyguard. After going through some conflicts during the first few days of meeting, a wild romance developed between these two, making for an edgy and powerful drama.