The BTS community was abuzz with excitement as a soldier shared a captivating update about the BTS rapper, j-hope. The discharged serviceman posted an image of his military attire adorned with distinctive autographs from his comrades, creating a farewell memento that notably featured j-hope.

The heartfelt message from the idol read,

"I sincerely congratulate you on your healthy discharge. I'll be rooting for you in the future. -BTS jhope." (as translated by an X user, @uarmyvibe)

Fans were elated to see this personal touch from their idol, with some even noting a change in his handwriting, playfully associating it with a distinct "soldier mode."

However, what truly caught the fans' attention was the soldier's caption accompanying the photo. In a translation provided by @uarmyvibe, the soldier wrote,

"Son Heung-min, Bong Joon-ho, J-hope, Let's GO."

This caption pays homage to the song ON AIR, where j-hope is referenced alongside other notable Korean figures.

For those unfamiliar, Son Heung-min is a revered South Korean professional footballer known for his exceptional skills and leadership. On the other hand, Bong Joon-ho is a celebrated filmmaker, renowned globally for his Oscar-winning masterpiece, Parasite.

Fan joy erupts with an update on BTS j-hope from a discharged soldier

For the unversed, the trio of BTS, Son Heung-min, and Bong Joon-ho are often referred to as the "national treasures of South Korea," given their significant impact on the global stage.

This soldier's caption cleverly pays homage to the iconic line from the song ON AIR, originally performed by Jay Park, LOCO, GRAY, and Jay Park in 2020. The line mentions influential Korean celebrities, including BTS, Bong Joon Ho, Son Heung Min, and Jay Park himself.

"Entertainment & sports worldwide, Who can properly represent us? Doin' that part, Let me tell you, Bts, Bong Joon-ho, Son Heung-min, Jay Park, Let's go." — Jay Park, ON AIR

While the inclusion of Jay Park in the original line drew mixed reactions from the fans, it has now become a notable cultural reference. Even BTS's RM and TXT, among others, have playfully referenced it.

Regardless, enthusiasts flocked to social platforms, expressing joyous comments about the rapper-songwriter being mentioned alongside other influential figures and appreciating his handwriting.

j-hope, who began his military service in April of the previous year, currently holds the position of a Corporal Elite Soldier. In a heartfelt letter shared on Weverse in October 2023, he opened up about the responsibility of his role, acknowledging the weight it carries in leading and assisting young people taking their first steps in the military.

After the eldest BTS member, Jin, j-hope is expected to be discharged on October 17, 2024, as confirmed by him in his last Weverse live session before the enlistment.