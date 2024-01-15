"The Sun will always be a disgusting rag": Football fans fume at newspaper reporting Bolton Wanderers' fan Iain Purslow's death during match

The Bolton Wanderers' match against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, January 13, 2024, was abandoned after Iain Purslow, a lifelong Wanderers fan, collapsed from a cardiac arrest in the stands. 71-year-old Purslow fell ill during the Wanderers' match at Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday. He was rushed to a hospital but was unfortunately declared dead.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a statement released by the Bolton Wanderers Football Club (BWFC) on Sunday afternoon said:

"Bolton Wanderers are deeply saddened to confirm that the supporter taken ill at yesterday afternoon’s home fixture against Cheltenham Town has passed away."

While news of the ardent fan's death saddened the community, many were outraged by The Sun's headline while reporting this news. The headline "Footie Binned...Over Ill Fan" led to an outrage on social media, with people on X calling the newspaper a "disgusting rag."

Iain Purslow's death sparks outrage against The Sun

Iain Purslow's untimely death brought grief to many football fans, who were also outraged by The Sun's manner of reporting this news. Many people took to X to voice their anger:

The Sun has issued an apology on their website, saying:

"The Sun apologises for the headline in the news pages of the print edition of Sunday's paper about Bolton fan Iain Purslow, which was insensitive. Our condolences to Iain's family and friends."

Tributes pour in for Iain Purslow following his death

According to BBC, Purslow reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands half an hour into the game at around 3.30 pm. He was given CPR by the paramedics and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died soon after.

The game was halted when news reached the referees. Following his departure to the hospital, the game was called off at 4 pm by referee Sunny Singh Gill. It is set to be rescheduled at a later time.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, BWFC said:

"Lifelong fan Iain Purslow suffered a suspected cardiac arrest during the first half of the game. The 71-year-old was given sustained CPR treatment by medical staff and paramedics at the stadium before being taken to hospital where he tragically died."

It continued:

"The thoughts of everyone connected to Bolton Wanderers are with Iain’s family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Iain will be remembered at Wanderers’ FA Cup third-round replay at home to Luton Town on Tuesday night."

A surge of tributes followed the news of Purslow's death. The Bolton Wanderers posted on X that they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

Cheltenham Town also paid tribute to Purslow, saying:

Here is how other people paid their tribute:

Hailing from Oldham, Iain Purslow was a lifelong fan of the Bolton Wanderers. On Saturday, his son Stuart accompanied him to the game.

According to The Guardian, tributes for Purslow will be planned during the Bolton Wanderers' game against Luton at the FA Cup third-round replay at home on Tuesday night, January 16.