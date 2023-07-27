“The sweetest employee ever” Fans gush over Jackson Wang‘s adorableness as he becomes a 7-eleven store employee in Thailand

On July 27, 2023, an adorable and unexpected event brought both confusion and delight to fans of K-pop idol Jackson Wang. The incident involved Jackson working at a 7-Eleven store as an employee in one of its Thailand locations. The image of him dressed in the employee uniform surfaced on the internet on July 26, initially leaving fans puzzled.

However, it was soon revealed that the star was indeed working at the retail store, serving customers with enthusiasm.

While some speculated that this event could be part of an upcoming collaboration between Jackson and the brand, fans couldn't help but adore this new avatar of his. They found it sweet to see him take on ordinary daily chores with dedication.

Jackson struggles cutely while working as a one-day employee at a 7-Eleven store in Thailand making fans gush

Jackson Wang has been actively involved in social work, and this particular day was no exception. He was spotted working as a cashier at a 7-Eleven store in Bangkok on July 26. Fans couldn't resist gushing over how cute he looked in the employee costume.

Many people flocked inside the store simply to catch a glimpse of Jackson in action, making it an exciting and memorable day for everyone present. The collaboration regarding this move between the GOT7 star and 7-Eleven was confirmed when the official social media handles of 7-Eleven Thailand posted photos of the event, revealing that he had personally chosen the store for this special appearance.

It wasn't the first time Jackson had worked with the brand, as he had previously appeared in a video advertisement for them. Fans were quick to praise his dedication and honesty while working at the store. They found his moments of struggle completely adorable and couldn't help but proudly and happily smile at his genuine efforts.

From difficulty in opening a paper bag, forgetting about food in the microwave, telling customers that it is not compulsory to buy things, eating during work, to struggling to scanning a barcode, each candid moment only made him more relatable and lovable to his supporters. Despite the delays, customers patiently waited for him to complete his tasks which showed their support and admiration.

Ahgase fans appreciated not only his good looks and talent but also his willingness to engage in humble tasks. His genuine approach to work and his willingness to embrace challenges further endeared him to his dedicated fans around the world.

Many fans decided to post about his 7-Eleven stint on their Twitter handles to promote his cuteness and genuinity around the K-pop world:

ᥫ᭡ @123nyanya_

He’s cuter than anyone or anything I’m not kidding This is a thread showing how similar my favorite person is to me when it comes to working a scanner and eating in front of customers 🫠He’s cuter than anyone or anything I’m not kidding twitter.com/t_shrky/status…

ₛₕₐₙට @J16J328J1214J48

🫡



Jackson Wang having to do retail work: 🫥 🫨 ‍ twitter.com/t_shrky/status… Jackson Wang cleaning out canals from 2.3 tonnes of trash:Jackson Wang having to do retail work: 🫥

kay-kay @kay_yak94 twitter.com/SuperiorJSW/st… Jackson gonna be fired before his first paycheck

t_shrky @t_shrky twitter.com/jackiehkgurl32… The ice cream melted by the time he finished scanning it PLS

t_shrky @t_shrky Looking this cute and handsome because that is a crime for sure twitter.com/popwangs/statu…

Beyond this heartwarming event, the Come Alive singer has also been actively engaged in various social works. Recently, he traveled to Thailand between his Magic Man world tour dates to participate in events related to his ambassadorship with Nescafe and C2 Water recycling.

One such event involved him working tirelessly with other helpers to clean canals manually, promoting environmental awareness and conservation. The fact that this was a voluntary decision by Jackson, driven by his desire to make a positive impact, only deepened his fans' admiration for him.

Many videos were posted supporting this claim and supporting the artist as well.

Due to all these reasons, Jackson wang has always been and continues to be one of the most loved K-pop artists around the world.