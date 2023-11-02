"The system failed him": Florida special needs teen Brendan Depa's potential 30-year prison time sparks debate online

Brendan Depa, the 18-year-old Florida special needs student who assaulted a teacher over his Nintendo Switch, has pleaded guilty to the charges against him. The guilty plea to the aggravated battery charge has the potential to get him serious prison time that can be as long as 30 years.

Expand Tweet

While the verdict about the prison time will be declared in early 2024, the teacher who was beaten up by Brendan Depa refused to help the student get a lighter sentence and said:

“I hope this case will prevent anyone else from ever dealing with the trauma. I’m hopeful that the awareness of this incident being spread far and wide will prevent anyone else from ever dealing with the trauma, physical healing, and disruption of everyday life this has caused.”

However, as the news about Brendan Depa's pleading guilty to his charges went viral on social media, netizens showered their opinions, especially because Depa is reportedly autistic and a special needs student, and many have been stating how he will not receive proper care in jail. One netizen also commented and said:

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

The incident took place on February 21, 2023, at Matanzas High School when Brendan Depa beat up the teacher so profusely that it resulted in two broken ribs and several bruises on her face and body. The CCTV footage shows the student hitting the teacher, and ultimately, security intervened as the brawl became intense.

Social media users react to Brendan Depa pleading guilty and the potential of him getting a prison time of over 30 years

The news about Brendan Depa pleading guilty has spread on the internet like wildfire on social media. As many people found the potential 30-year prison time questionable, others agreed with the teacher and slammed the teen.

On the other hand, others bashed the parents and claimed that they were the most at fault, whereas a few also expressed their concern about the autistic teen's well-being in prison. As a Twitter user, @CollinRugg posted about the same on social media. Here is how the netizens reacted.

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the Florida teen pleading guilty to the charge of hitting his teacher: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Twitter)

Brendan Depa stood in front of Judge Perkins on October 30 and accepted a no-contest plea, which means he'll take any conviction without admitting guilt. While the continuous pouring of opinions and reactions continues on social media, the lawyers of the teen have not yet commented on the situation and the possibilities.