"The most unserious label": Internet hilariously reacts as JYP jokes about giving up on NMIXX's BAE via ASAP Studio's official YouTube channel

On March 6, 2024, Park Jin-young, aka J. Y. Park, founder of JYP Entertainment, released a video via ASAP Studio where he announced having given up on NMIXX member Bae. The particular snippet went viral online as netizens scurried to dig into the matter to get to the bottom of it. Consequently, when fans found out that the video was a parody of Bae's upcoming reality show, they were left baffled.

The new scripted "reality" program from ASAP Studio has released a trailer on its official YouTube channel. In it, NMIXX's Bae will navigate a fictitious world where JYP Entertainment has terminated her contract and kicked her out of the group. In the video, J. Y. Park said (translated by YouTube auto-translation):

"Hello, I'm Park Jin-young. Starting from today, JYP entertainment is officially temporarily giving up on NMIXX BAE. We hope that she can freely express her untapped potential without restraint. This concludes the official announcement."

Fans were sent on a laughing spree as they came across the teaser video on YouTube and hailed the company for being funny and "unserious."

Expand Tweet

"The funniest idol ever": Internet hilariously reacts to J. Y. Park and NMIXX's Bae's funny teaser video

In the video, Bae Jin-sol, who goes by her stage name Bae, was shown packing her belongings in the JYP Entertainment practice studio and signing a fictitious contract termination document. Other members Jiwoo and Haewon arrived to bid her farewell and they engaged in a scripted interview during which they were questioned about the reasons for the company's decision to terminate her contract.

Meanwhile, in the video by ASAP Studio, J. Y. Park continued after making his announcement of terminating Bae's contract and asked the cameraman if they were still filming. After being informed of the ongoing camera rolling, the founder and chairman of JYP Entertainment advised the NMIXX member that things might not go according to her plans even if she tried. He said (translated by YouTube auto-translation):

"Is it still recording? Bae, since it's become like this, try everything you want to do. But Bae, you'll soon realize, things won't go as you think when you try..."

The comedy-dramatic program focuses on Bae's decision to pursue her second chance at life and how she would handle the unforeseen setback. The premise of the ASAP Studio show has stirred excitement and enthusiasm for being hilarious as Bae is seen performing in front of kids during a camping trip to amuse them but fails.

Additionally, netizens were thoroughly amused to see Bae confess to wanting to become a doctor. As a result, fans were thrilled to see the NMIXX member in the program and eagerly waited for the first episode to premiere. Others mentioned that JYP was hilarious and that the skit (video) was entertaining.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

SQU4D, a JYP Entertainment subsidiary, established the South Korean girl group NMIXX. Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin are the six members of the group and they debuted on February 22, 2022, with the album Ad Mare.

Previously, the rookie girl group had seven members, but on December 9, 2022, Jinni left the lineup due to personal matters.

The reality NMIXX member who JYP gave up, find a second life released its first episode on March 6, 2024, on ASAP Studio YouTube channel.