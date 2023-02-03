BTS’ Jungkook surprised ARMYs by hosting his first Weverse Live for the new year. It was also arguably the longest live hosted by any BTS member.

The Euphoria singer surprised fans as they received a notification on their Weverse account that he is going live after a long time.

BTS’ Jungkook discussed a range of diverse topics on his Weverse live, including his birth time, a breakdown of his tattoos, singing a wide genre of songs, and having some chaotic moments with member V.

However, fans were warmed to see the singer debut his beloved pet dog Bam on his Weverse Live. They took to social media to shower the duo with love and compliments. A fan posted on social media:

“The way Jungkook was hugging Bam”

Jungkook’s fans take over social media with heartwarming comments dedicated to him and his pet dog Bam

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons he loves him so much he loves him so much 😭😭 https://t.co/5JuTi3CxC9

A special guest joined BTS’ Jungkook’s recent Weverse Live, and it was none other than his pet dog Bam. For those unversed, Bam is his family dog and is a Doberman Pinscher.

At one point, the lovable dog made a smashing entry into the My Time singer’s Weverse, earning heartwarming reactions from ARMYs worldwide.

BTS' youngest member performed impromptu karaoke sessions with Bam, serenading him and the fans, and cuddling with him. As such, ARMYs are yearning to see the Dreamers singer with Bam on screen again.

ARMYs joked that they were virtually babysitting Bam from around the globe when the Euphoria singer took a short loo break.

jungkook loops @jeonjkloops jungkook giving bam head pats and hugging him I’m gonna break jungkook giving bam head pats and hugging him I’m gonna break https://t.co/Uf5HNCndgy

taekook 📂 @taekookfolder When Bam came up next to Jungkook and Taehyung’s “Bam House” too 🥹



When Bam came up next to Jungkook and Taehyung’s “Bam House” too 🥹 https://t.co/nan76XNnBC

Sari Setiogi Griberg @setiogi

Thank you Bam.



Thank you for accompanying us for the last 4 hours!🫶🏼

Rest well & good luck with Bam’s medical check-up!



#BTS #JK #밤 Thank you Jungkook.Thank you Bam.Thank you for accompanying us for the last 4 hours!🫶🏼Rest well & good luck with Bam’s medical check-up! Thank you Jungkook.Thank you Bam.Thank you for accompanying us for the last 4 hours!🫶🏼💜Rest well & good luck with Bam’s medical check-up!#BTS #JK #밤 https://t.co/EMA8elqBeQ

agust d⁷ @pjmyoongii that’s so jungkook of him jungkook and bam being snuggle buddies despite the fact that his breed is stereotypically one of the most fearedthat’s so jungkook of him jungkook and bam being snuggle buddies despite the fact that his breed is stereotypically one of the most feared😭 that’s so jungkook of him https://t.co/jU39CT91qt

At one point, he paused his Weverse live to join V on Instagram live with Bam. Notably, the duo made history by hosting the first ever BTS Instagram Live and the first Instagram Live featuring two members.

Additionally, the Euphoria crooner also revealed that Bam has an appointment with the vet the next day and hence will be fasting in the morning. The Dreamers singer joked that he would be sleeping in Bam’s custom-made house to give him company.

BTS’ Jungkook had previously debuted Bam on his personal Instagram account

purple⁷ ♡ @mimikookoo13 jungkook & bam both giving eo puppy eyes

jungkook & bam both giving eo puppy eyeshttps://t.co/27BuYegXJk

Last year on new year’s day, BTS’ youngest officially introduced Bam to the world via his personal Instagram account. In the now-deleted post, the Dreamers singer shared adorable pictures of his pet dog.

He also introduced two other dogs, who happen to be his pets as well - Song and Paeng, and revealed that they were actually Bam’s hyungs (older brothers) and unlike Bam, are Italian greyhounds. The pictures have since been deleted from Jungkook’s Instagram.

While fans haven’t received more updates about Song and Paeng, they are glad Bam made his Weverse Live debut recently.

Prior to this, Bam was featured on BTS’ healing variety show In The SOOP’s second installment which aired on October 15, 2021, instantly endearing ARMYs and the members alike.

Previously, he had an adorable Maltese dog called Gureum, which means “cloud” in Korean, and was also known as Cloudie by ARMYs. Unfortunately, Gureum is no more.

