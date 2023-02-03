Create

“The way Jungkook was hugging Bam”: BTS fans warmed to see Euphoria singer debut his pet dog on Weverse Live

By Anwaya Mane
Modified Feb 03, 2023 10:09 AM IST
BTS
BTS' Jungkook introduced Bam on his Weverse Live (Image via Twitter/@annanicole8888 @jjklve)

BTS’ Jungkook surprised ARMYs by hosting his first Weverse Live for the new year. It was also arguably the longest live hosted by any BTS member.

The Euphoria singer surprised fans as they received a notification on their Weverse account that he is going live after a long time.

BTS’ Jungkook discussed a range of diverse topics on his Weverse live, including his birth time, a breakdown of his tattoos, singing a wide genre of songs, and having some chaotic moments with member V.

However, fans were warmed to see the singer debut his beloved pet dog Bam on his Weverse Live. They took to social media to shower the duo with love and compliments. A fan posted on social media:

“The way Jungkook was hugging Bam”
the way jungkook was hugging bam 🥺 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/G2d6ve3RR1

Jungkook’s fans take over social media with heartwarming comments dedicated to him and his pet dog Bam

he loves him so much 😭😭 https://t.co/5JuTi3CxC9

A special guest joined BTS’ Jungkook’s recent Weverse Live, and it was none other than his pet dog Bam. For those unversed, Bam is his family dog and is a Doberman Pinscher.

At one point, the lovable dog made a smashing entry into the My Time singer’s Weverse, earning heartwarming reactions from ARMYs worldwide.

BTS' youngest member performed impromptu karaoke sessions with Bam, serenading him and the fans, and cuddling with him. As such, ARMYs are yearning to see the Dreamers singer with Bam on screen again.

ARMYs joked that they were virtually babysitting Bam from around the globe when the Euphoria singer took a short loo break.

Still not over this… 😭😭😭@BTS_twt Jungkook 4h+ live karaoke & talk with Bam.“You’re my best friend for the rest of my life”. For real 💜[🎶 “For Youth” by #BTS]#JK #BTS_Proof https://t.co/T9gO8aCUDb
jungkook showing bam's big paw 😭 https://t.co/ox4Vqtu2Wa
we're literally dog-sitting bam rn https://t.co/aCHxLMj7dt
jungkook giving bam head pats and hugging him I’m gonna break https://t.co/Uf5HNCndgy
When Bam came up next to Jungkook and Taehyung’s “Bam House” too 🥹 https://t.co/nan76XNnBC
Thank you Jungkook.Thank you Bam.Thank you for accompanying us for the last 4 hours!🫶🏼💜Rest well & good luck with Bam’s medical check-up!#BTS #JK #밤 https://t.co/EMA8elqBeQ
jungkook and bam being snuggle buddies despite the fact that his breed is stereotypically one of the most feared😭 that’s so jungkook of him https://t.co/jU39CT91qt
JUNGKOOK ♡ BAM https://t.co/iEKoOPrPNo

At one point, he paused his Weverse live to join V on Instagram live with Bam. Notably, the duo made history by hosting the first ever BTS Instagram Live and the first Instagram Live featuring two members.

Additionally, the Euphoria crooner also revealed that Bam has an appointment with the vet the next day and hence will be fasting in the morning. The Dreamers singer joked that he would be sleeping in Bam’s custom-made house to give him company.

BTS’ Jungkook had previously debuted Bam on his personal Instagram account

jungkook & bam both giving eo puppy eyeshttps://t.co/27BuYegXJk

Last year on new year’s day, BTS’ youngest officially introduced Bam to the world via his personal Instagram account. In the now-deleted post, the Dreamers singer shared adorable pictures of his pet dog.

He also introduced two other dogs, who happen to be his pets as well - Song and Paeng, and revealed that they were actually Bam’s hyungs (older brothers) and unlike Bam, are Italian greyhounds. The pictures have since been deleted from Jungkook’s Instagram.

While fans haven’t received more updates about Song and Paeng, they are glad Bam made his Weverse Live debut recently.

Prior to this, Bam was featured on BTS’ healing variety show In The SOOP’s second installment which aired on October 15, 2021, instantly endearing ARMYs and the members alike.

Previously, he had an adorable Maltese dog called Gureum, which means “cloud” in Korean, and was also known as Cloudie by ARMYs. Unfortunately, Gureum is no more.

