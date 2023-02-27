The seventh episode of The Last of Us aired on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Titled Left Behind, the 50-minute-long episode was directed by Liza Johnson and written by Neil Druckmann, one of the creators of the post-apocalyptic drama.

The show has emerged as a fan favorite since its launch on January 15, 2023. All the episodes released so far have received a thumbs-up from viewers and critics and the seventh episode was no different.

However, fans especially loved the emotional quotient of Left Behind. One particular netizen mentioned that the recently released episode was the “worst heartbreak” in the entire show.

The Last of Us has only two episodes remaining for the current season to come to an end. Episodes 8 and 9 will soon be released and have been titled When We Are in Need and Look for the Light, respectively.

"Killing me" - Viewers emotional after watching The Last of Us episode 7

In episode 7, fans got a glimpse into the rare sentimental side of Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, and the heartbreak she experienced in her love life. In a flashback scene in the episode, viewers saw Ellie having the time of her life with Riley Abel, her best friend.

This marked the first time fans learned about Ellie’s feelings for Riley, and how she’s aware of the concept of losing someone close, as opposed to what Joel opined about her. The memory of that day triggered something inside Ellie in the present and she refused to leave an injured Joel alone.

She, in fact, wanted to spend as much time with her newly found father figure and tried hard to revive him. Admittedly, the episode, in its totality, served as a distraction from the zombie-themed show and fans loved every bit of it.

What else do we know about season 1?

As mentioned earlier, The Last of Us is slated to air its penultimate and final episodes of season 1. Episode 8, When We Are in Need, has been directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Craig Mazin. It will be released on HBO next Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, episode 9, the season finale, titled Look for the Light, also helmed by Abbasi, will hit the channel on March 12, 2023. Mazin and Druckmann are the writers of the finale.

Last month, the drama thriller was renewed for a second season, leaving fans over the moon.

Ramsey aside, The Last of Us stars her Game of Thrones co-star Pedro Pascal as another main character, Joel. The 2013 video game of the same name, on which the series is based, is an award-winning title and is touted as one of the greatest games ever created.

All episodes of The Last of Us released so far are currently available on HBO.

