"There was so much there": Andy Cohen recalls a moment which was cut from the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion part 3 aired on Wednesday, June 7, opening a big Pandora's box of questions, confrontations, and uncomfortable answers. Some of those moments didn't make the cut, including Raquel Leviss' response to the heartfelt BFF speech made by Ariana Madix during their glamping trip.

One burning question from viewers was whether Andy had addressed Raquel Leviss about the heartfelt speech Ariana Madix made in her honor before the truth about Raquel's months-long affair with Ariana's ex, Tom Sandoval, came to light.

Andy confirmed that he had indeed asked Raquel about it, both in a one-on-one interview and in the presence of the cast. However, despite its importance, the scene failed to make it to air.

"There was so much there," he stated.

"Didn't make the cut": Andy Cohen on Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss' response to Ariana Madix's emotional speech

In a three-part reunion that left fans stunned and wanting for more, there was one moment that didn't make it to the final cut. Andy Cohen, the Bravo host, revealed this hidden fact during a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, on Tuesday, June 13.

As he responded to fans' questions in a segment, he shed light on an untold story from the reunion. Andy Cohen disclosed whether he asked Raquel Leviss to comment on the heartfelt BFF speech Ariana Madix made in her honor before knowing about the former's months-long affair with Ariana's ex, Tom Sandoval.

The Watch What Happens Live host further clarified he did ask Raquel Leviss in a one-on-one conversation:

“I asked [Raquel] in my one-on-one [about her conversation with Ariana at the glamping trip], and I asked her when we were all there and I asked Ariana about it. I guess it didn’t make any sense. It didn’t make the cut [I mean]. There was so much there,” he said.

The scene in question took place during a birthday glamping trip for Raquel, which happened after her affair with Tom had begun. In the scene, Ariana expressed her admiration for her former BFF, saying:

"Raquel's my friend and she's someone that's kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her."

The scene aired in May after the 'Scandoval' news broke in March 2023. The Vanderpump Rules reunion itself was a powder keg of emotions, with Ariana finally confronting Raquel about the affair. The 37-year-old didn't hold back, hurling scathing insults at her co-star, labeling her "diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman."

Andy Cohen, known for his ability to navigate such tense situations in any reunion, observed that Raquel handled the onslaught with grace:

"She took it all on the chin like a champ. Those people all had stuff to say to her and they were relentless and she just sat there and took it," he remarked.

Andy expressed that he didn't expect Raquel Leviss to sit through all those jabs made by her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, who were being extremely harsh on her about her wrongdoings during the show:

"I would've thought that she would've walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again."

After the filming of the Vanderpump Rules reunion in late March 2023, Raquel Leviss entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility to work on her mental health, as reported by an insider.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion part 3 premiered on June 7, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

