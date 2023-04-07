"There are really no true words": Denise Frazier dog video leaves cops disturbed 

A 19-year-old woman, Denise Frazier, has been taken into custody and charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty towards an animal for allegedly engaging in s*xual acts with a male dog and sharing explicit videos of the abuse on social media. Authorities in Mississippi were notified of the distressing footage by a concerned resident who came across it on a social networking site.

Speaking about the same, officials announced that three separate dogs were seen in the video. However, all the animals are now safe and are getting medical help. Lead investigator Sgt. JD Carter also commented on Denise Frazier’s disturbing video and said:

“We’ve never dealt with this particular type of case before. There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting. So, right now, we’re still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we’re still going to look into it to see if there’s more.”

WDAM 7 @wdam PREVIEW: Denise Frazier, the 19-year-old accused of filming sexual acts with dogs, made her first court appearance today. Tune in to our 5 p.m. broadcast for more details. PREVIEW: Denise Frazier, the 19-year-old accused of filming sexual acts with dogs, made her first court appearance today. Tune in to our 5 p.m. broadcast for more details. https://t.co/S3NYxKG3aK

Furthermore, the lead investigator also called the video “disturbing” and stated how he could not understand why Frazier would do something like this.

The bond for Denise has been set at $25,000 by Judge Grant Hedgepeth as she made her first court appearance on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Jones County Justice Court.

Judge ordered Denise Frazier to stay away from animals until after her trial

Denise has claimed that she was threatened to participate in the act, but the police have found no proof of the same. Lead investigator Sgt. JD Carter also spoke about her claim of being forced to conduct the video and said:

“I wouldn’t understand the mindset that would even drive somebody to do that. The claim of being threatened and forced to conduct those videos, as she claimed, there’s no evidence to be found supporting that idea and yeah we did look into it.”

Judge Grant Hedgepeth has ordered Denise to stay away from animals until her trial is over. If found guilty, Denise Frazier could face jail time of over 10 years.

Danny H @DaniHez3916 Omg just saw Denise Frazier video with her dog… society gone wild Omg just saw Denise Frazier video with her dog… society gone wild 💀💀

Furthermore, as the graphic video made its way on social media, netizens were horrified to see the act being conducted. At the moment, the police is also spreading awareness on social media to report the video if seen on any platform, so that it does not circulate any further.

At the moment, Denise Frazier has not addressed the matter and commented on her actions.

Poll : 0 votes