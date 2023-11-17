“These guys just be saying anything”: Travis Scott planning to study Architectural Design in Harvard University sparks mixed reactions online

Travis Scott, the American rapper and record producer, has recently revealed that he is planning to take a step toward furthering his education with an architectural course at Harvard University.

In an interview with GQ for their "Man of the Year" issue published on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Travis talked about his prospects for the prestigious school saying,

"I’m going to Harvard for architecture school. I got to work hard to get in. They’re not letting me take any shortcuts."

Netizens had varied reactions to the news, some supported Scott while some were skeptical.

The Meltdown rapper also revealed that he was serious about architecture and has already taken a couple of visits to the school and researched the admissions process, as per Complex.

Travis Scott plans to study Architecture at Harvard University

Jacques Bermon Webster II, known professionally as Travis Scott, has opened up about his interest in Architectural design in a recent interview with GQ. When the interviewer asked the rapper about when he would go to Harvard for his studies, Travis said that he'd leave after the Circus Maximus Tour in support of Utopia ends in January next year. He added,

"Well, I told myself after this album I was going to go in. So after the tour."

When asked if he would study full-time at the University, Travis Scott confirmed that he would and said he was even going to move to Boston. He continued,

"It'd probably be like four years. I'm still going to make music, of course."

During the interview, Travis described at length his interest in architecture and how he is a problem solver, according to XXL. He said,

"I’ve always been into structural design and structural engineering and, you know, trying to just build all different type of things, right? When you start seeing how odd things can be shaped and then see how they can structurally work, it’s interesting. And I’m always trying to be like an ultimate problem solver."

Travis Scott explained that " a lot of things intrigue me." For instance when he is at rehearsals, he keeps "asking questions about even just structural and staging and how it can be built."

Many fans gave their opinions to the rapper's architectural interest revelation. Some of the reactions are given below:

Travis had other interests growing up than being a rapper. He had plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Travis Scott's childhood aspiration to be a Nephrologist

In different parts of the interview, the My Eyes rapper recalled that his dream was to become a Nephrologist when he was young. Nephrologists are medical doctors who specialize in the care of kidneys, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Travis Scott narrated a story from his adolescence when he was either in the third or fourth grade. He told GQ that he once visited a friend's house for their birthday party and was taken aback by how "crazy" the house was. He added,

"I’ve never seen a crib like this. It was OD. His dad was an ob-gyn. And I remember his uncle was at the house, and I asked his uncle, I was like, what do you do? And he’s like, I’m a nephrologist. He told me what it was, and I was like, Yo, it’s crazy. I was like, Yeah, I want to be that."

The singer wanted to run his own practice, someday, however, he ultimately dropped out of the University of Texas at San Antonio for a music career.

According to HypeBeast, Travis Scott has announced a second leg of his UTOPIA Circus Maximus tour. The shows will start on January 3, 2024, in Milwaukee and will include eight new cities next year.