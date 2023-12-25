“They call it shopping”: Oregon man steals numerous gold items after smashing a museum window, prompts reactions online

In bizarre events, an Oregon man carried out a daring theft at the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals, leaving authorities puzzled and social media buzzing. The suspect, an average-built adult White male, smashed a window at the museum in the early hours of Sunday and made off with "numerous gold items," triggering a wave of online reactions.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office rushed to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a break-in alarm. Upon arrival, they found a broken window at the museum, with footprints leading south from the crime scene. Despite swift action, the suspect managed to elude capture as he fled the area.

A subsequent search by deputies and museum staff revealed a significant theft from a large display case containing the stolen gold items. The exact value of the stolen goods remains undisclosed as the investigation unfolds.

As news of the gold rush by Oregon man spread on social media, netizens couldn't help but inject humor into the situation. One user, @shorepatrol on X, quipped, "They call it shopping."

Social media user's reaction (Image via snip from X/@FoxNews)

The heist by Oregon man was caught on the museum's security cameras, providing law enforcement with crucial footage to aid in identifying the suspect. Described as an average-built adult White male wearing jeans and a jacket, the perpetrator is now at the center of investigation and police are looking for him.

Internet users share hilarious reactions to the news of Oregon man carrying out the daring theft

As the internet users came across this news of an Oregon man stealing goods, they reacted by sharing hilarious reactions to it. Several social media users responded by saying that this is Christmas gifts time.

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@FoxNews)

Internet users react (Image via snip from X/@FoxNews)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@FoxNews)

While the online community finds amusement in the audacity of the crime, authorities are working diligently to apprehend the suspect and recover the stolen items. The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

The Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals, located on Groveland Drive, is renowned for its extensive collection of geological treasures. The museum showcases a diverse array of rocks, minerals, and coveted gold items. The heist has raised questions about the security measures in place and sparked discussions on to protect valuable exhibits in cultural institutions better.

The incident remains under investigation, and law enforcement is determined to bring the perpetrator to justice.