On Saturday, August 19, an old photo of Single's Inferno participant, Moon Se-hoon, and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon garnered attention, sparking dating rumors between the two. While the picture only had the two standing beside each other at the billing counter of a store, paying for something, many immediately suspected that the two spending time together might propose that they're dating.

However, before the rumors could further solidify, Moon Se-hoon's agency, CRB E&M, released an official statement on August 21, clarifying that the two are no more than close friends. Their statement, as translated by AllKPop, is as follows:

"The dating rumors between (Moon Se-hoon and) Soyeon are false. They are just close friends. If they are really dating, would they really be out in the open at a department store together? They just went to buy clothes together."

The internet is rife with speculation as rumors of (G)I-DLE's Soyeon dating Moon Se-hoon lands on the internet

Soyeon and Moon Se-hoon (Image via Twitter/@tang__kira)

When the picture between Soyeon and Moon Se-hoon initially landed on the internet, many refused to believe its legitimacy. Especially given that the photo was taken back in June, many were also confused as to why the picture was resurfacing now.

Regardless, prior to the clarification from the agency, fans had quite a mixed set of reactions to the dating rumors. Many were in disbelief and expressed that there was no way that the two are dating, especially since they seemed just friendly. Additionally, there were also those who argued that one shouldn't jump to conclusions that a man and a woman are dating just because they're spotted together.

However, before fans could come to a consensus on how to react to the news, Moon Se-hoon's agency, CRB E&M, released a statement on August 21, closing all doors for further rumors and speculations between the two.

Meanwhile, on Monday, August 21, (G)I-DLE's agency, CUBE Entertainment, made an exciting announcement regarding Soyeon's upcoming solo comeback. The idol, who stands as the main rapper and the leader of the group, is all set to return with yet another show-stopping comeback with her track, I'm OK.

The teaser of the same has already excited a lot of fans and they can hardly wait for its release.

The official music video of I'm OK is expected to roll out on August 23, at 12 pm KST. Given that the idol has consistently put forth exciting and enthusiastic tracks ever since her solo debut in 2017, way before her time in (G)I-DLE, fans have quite high expectations for the upcoming release.