"They should just rename themselves iCensor": Apple Podcasts' removal of Glenn Beck sparks online debate

American conservative political commentator and radio host Glenn Beck recently became a talking point on the internet when more than 3000 podcast episodes of him were deleted from the app Apple Podcasts on Wednesday, August 16.

His entire podcast account, titled The Glenn Beck Program, disappeared from the platform. The news was first revealed by Glenn Beck himself, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share:

“All of my podcasts have been removed from Apple/iTunes with no explanation.”

Fortunately, all the episodes along with his account were restored within a few hours, with Apple citing that the issue happened over a technical glitch. However, they did not reveal anything more.

As soon as the news of Glenn Beck’s temporary removal from Apple Podcasts became viral on social media, netizens called out the tech giant. One user even commented under @JackPoso’s tweet breaking the news, stating:

A netizen hints that Apple tried to censor Beck. (Image via X/Nuckin_Futt)

“This is no different than what the Nazis did”: Glenn Beck’s temporary erasure from Apple Podcasts triggers controversy online

Right-wing media mogul Glenn Beck’s Apple Podcasts account, The Glenn Beck Program, having over 3000 episodes suddenly vanished on Wednesday, August 16. Beck took to X to state that he had received no warning, strike, or justification for the removal but only an email that read:

“We found an issue with your show, ‘The Glenn Beck Program,’ which must be resolved before it’s available on Apple Podcasts. Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.”

The message was shared by Glenn Beck via a video on X where he mentioned how Apple only “sent us a link” which further stated, “For more details, go to the link.” When he did click on the additional link, it only revealed what he already knew, i.e., his show was omitted from Apple Podcasts.

“Well, we got that one, dummy. I mean, I cannot imagine what they are…basing this one on. Have we even had strikes? Nothing, right?” he is heard stating in the footage sitting in his office.

Following this, he called the move by Apple “crazy” and asked his followers to retweet his post and even start a campaign to push Apple “start the podcast back on.” He also added how it was clear curbing of freedom of speech and mentioned:

“There’s nothing that we have said that would warrant any removal.”

However, he also said that the entire thing may just be a “glitch” and he may have to wait around till it was sorted. He then mentioned how he was getting ready for that night’s episode and rehearsing.

“Maybe that’s what it is. Maybe they’re just smoked because I’m pointing out the real crime family [referring to President Joe Biden’s family] tonight…We don’t censor anybody. But my show is the one to get nailed,” he remarked sarcastically.

After calling this move “interesting,” he wrapped up his video urging his fans to join him on Blaze TV where he was going to conduct the show. He concluded:

“The closer we get to this election, the more and more glitches [in air quotes] are gonna happen.”

It did not take long for conservatives on the internet to point out that the move was allegedly orchestrated by the left-wingers to try and censor Beck. Many even came to his support and called out Apple and the left wing. Here are some of the comments.

Meanwhile, many netizens seemed to be impressed with Apple's move. Here are some of the comments in that regard.

Later, Apple Insider reported that the show was most likely removed due to the too-large data feed of the podcast, meaning its size exceeded the usual Apple Podcasts limit which was five megabytes, while Beck’s account had more than 11 megabytes of content. The news outlet also assured that the move was most likely a technical one and had nothing to do with politics.

The podcast account with all its episodes was restored within a few hours. However, as per Beck’s tweet, no clear explanation was provided to him as to what happened.

However, an Apple spokesperson told Variety that The Glenn Beck Program was temporarily removed from Apple Podcasts because of a “trademark dispute.” However, they didn't provide any other details.