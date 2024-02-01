"They miss their muse": Fans react to CELINE's military- inspired bucket hat and cap designs while BTS' Kim Taehyung serves in the Army

BTS member Kim Taehyung, who is currently serving in the military, has drawn attention from fans after CELINE dropped its military-inspired bucket hat and cap. The French luxury brand has released a baseball cap and bucket hat collection, with different prints, including a Kaki Militaire print.

Fans speculate the designs have been inspired by military personnel’s uniforms, especially since the BTS member, who is currently in the military, is one of the brand's ambassadors. Many believe it is due to his enduring impact on the audience, who wish for an entire fashion line inspired by military uniforms.

While Kim Taehyung undergoes mandatory service, fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the baseball cap and bucket hat. A user on X noted how the brand is likely missing “their muse.”

Kim Taehyung was announced as the brand ambassador for CELINE last year and has been involved in promotional campaigns ever since. The Layover singer also became one of the most impactful K-pop idols on Lefty's 2023 Fashion Influencers of the Year list.

“The V Effect in full force”: Fans react to CELINE's Kaki Militaire print bucket hat and cap as BTS’ Kim Taehyung serves in the military

Previously, Kim Taehyung took the internet by storm with an anime-like look, donning CELINE pieces for the front page of Harper's Bazaar Korea's February 2024 issue. It was filmed before the idol left for his national duties on December 11, 2023. His cover pre-sale saw an overwhelming response from fans, and it was sold out on the day of its announcement.

BTS' V is now once again all over social media, as recently, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a baseball cap and bucket hat line as part of CELINE men's collection. The Kaki Militaire print, in particular, reminded fans of the BTS member.

Fans believe the Rainy Days singer inspired the fresh print, which had them wanting more. They could not help but praise the singer while emphasizing the relationship he has built with the brand, although most of it is just a speculation.

Fans react to CELINE's military-inspired bucket hat and cap as BTS' V serves in the army

BTS’ Kim Taehyung on Lefty’s Top Fashion Influencers in 2023

In other news, the Slow Dancing singer, who boasts 63.7 million followers on his personal Instagram page, ranked at number 3 on Lefty’s Top Fashion Influencers in 2023 as an ambassador for Cartier and CELINE. He has also proved his impact on the audience by generating Earned Media Value of over 274 million U.S. Dollars.

Furthermore, the BTS member is also the only male idol to make it to the top five of the list at number 3, while attracting the highest engagement among them, of about 20.6%.

Currently, V is receiving additional three-week training since his basic training completion in January, as he has opted to join the Special Duty Team later.