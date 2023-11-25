 “They opened up Pandora’s box”: Andrew Cuomo s*xual assault case by former executive assistant surprises netizens online

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault, groping, and harassment. Reader's discretion is advised.

Brittany Commisso, the former executive assistant of Andrew Cuomo, has sued him for s*xual assault under New York's Adult Survivors Act. Brittany made claims about the former NY General in court papers that the assault included continuous s*xual harassment, unwelcome s*xual advances, s*xualized comments about appearance and personal matters, relations, dating, and s*x life and her marriage.

Commisso filed the lawsuit just days before New York's Adult Survivors Act expired, which provides a one-year window for adults to file civil cases related to s*xual abuse allegations that would have otherwise been past the statute of limitations.

Due to this reason, many high-profile men have been sued in New York under the ASA recently, including Mayor Eric Adams, actor Jamie Foxx, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, and rapper Sean Diddy.

Netizens are also surprised by the recent increase in lawsuits against high-profile men regarding s*xual assault.

The three-page summons filed on November 22 also included assignments of humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, s*xual touching of the buttocks, and groping.

"They really taking advantage of that expiration date, huh" - say Netizens about the Andrew Cuomo lawsuit

Although many netizens are pointing out how many lawsuits are being filed close to the expiration date, Brittany Commisso had also previously filed criminal charges against Andrew Cuomo earlier in 2021. She filed for forcible touching allegations. However, the case was dismissed in 2022 for lack of proof.

Andrew Cuomo had denied Commisso's 2021 charges, according to his attorney Rita Galvin,

"Ms. Commisso's claims are provably false, which is why the Albany District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation."

Galvin also accused Commisso of benefitting by filing a lawsuit,

"Ms. Commisso's transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail. We look forward to seeing her in court."

In 2021, New York's attorney general, Letitia James, filed a 165-page investigative report that documented allegations against Andrew Cuomo and claimed that he had s*xually harassed 11 women.