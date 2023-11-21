"They picked the wrong men to mess with": Marines fight in Austin video goes viral as bar brawl footage sparks wild reactions online

The video of a wild brawl that broke out between U.S. Marines and civilians went viral on X on Sunday, November 19. It took place in a nightclub called Voodoo Room in Austin, Texas.

In the video, a young woman appeared to snatch a phone from one of the Marines and throw it on the ground during a verbal row on Sixth Street. A guy in a white hoodie was then seen lunging at a Marine while others around him tried to stop him.

Expand Tweet

However, things escalated from there when the man landed a few punches on one of the men in uniforms, leading to both parties engaging in a physical altercation. From there they dispersed into small groups and started fighting. One of the civilians punched a Marine square on the jaw, which ultimately resulted in him being shoved down on the ground while two of the Marines kept hitting him in retaliation.

Austin Police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety officials in cowboy hats intervened moments after as they tried to break apart the brawlers. One of the civilians appeared to be getting arrested as he lied with his face down.

The exact reason that caused the mayhem is not yet known. However, the dramatic enfolding of the scene as captured on camera soon started making rounds on the internet. One X user commented on Collin Rugg’s post on the same and implied that the civilians chose to pick a fight with the wrong people.

Expand Tweet

Internet reacts as fight breaks out between U.S. Marines and civilians

Some people wrote that the Marines might get into trouble as they are probably not supposed to engage in fights with the public. However, a majority of netizens criticized the civilians and wrote that they should not have picked a fight with the young men in uniform.

A few people said that the public should respect the armed forces of the United States. They added that the U.S. Navy trainees are trained to fight and if they wanted they could beat the other guys to a pulp, but were probably holding back to avoid a massive escalation.

Netizens react to video of Austin bar brawl between civilians and young U.S. Marine members. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Netizens react to video of Austin bar brawl between civilians and young U.S. Marine members. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Netizens react to video of Austin bar brawl between civilians and young U.S. Marine members. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Netizens react to video of Austin bar brawl between civilians and young U.S. Marine members. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Netizens react to video of Austin bar brawl between civilians and young U.S. Marine members. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Netizens react to video of Austin bar brawl between civilians and young U.S. Marine members. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Netizens react to video of Austin bar brawl between civilians and young U.S. Marine members. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

Netizens react to video of Austin bar brawl between civilians and young U.S. Marine members. (Image via Instagram/The Neighborhood Talk)

It is unknown what happened after Texas authorities intervened and appeared to put at least one of the civilians in handcuffs. However, netizens have opined that it was not ideal for the young boys to engage in a public fight with the U.S. Marines in uniforms, as it could lead to serious offense and they could have ended up facing some charges.