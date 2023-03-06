A recent viral Tik Tok video of a K-pop fan's mom finding B.A.P's MAMA Award at a second-hand store in 2020 has caught the attention of many fans.

In the video, the user explained how when her mom gifted the trophy to her in 2020, they weren't aware of its value since they weren't a K-pop fan at the time. However, since then the person has become a K-pop fan, and were shocked at how B.A.P's prestigious award ended at a second-hand store.

As fans were debating how this might have come about, they pinpointed the issue with B.A.P.'s former agency, TS Entertainment. The group was housed under the agency when they received the award back in 2012.

Just two years after their debut, B.A.P expressed that they didn't want to continue working with TS Entertainment after realizing that the latter took more than 90% of their profits. They soon sued the company on the basis of unfair working conditions and profit distributions.

The group was eventually freed from TS Entertainment and the company disintegrated, unable to withstand the long series of lawsuits. Many believe that the agency simply disposed of all their artists' belongings, including B.A.P's MAMA Award, naturally making it end up at a thrift store.

Fans took to social media to call TS Entertainment "bitter and nasty" for their actions, and expressed their frustration about the same.

Fans furious at TS Entertainment's treatment of B.A.P's MAMA Award

B.A.P bagged their first-ever MAMA Award despite being a rookie group under the category Mnet PD's Choice Award during their debut year. The band's immense popularity and success led to them winning the award.

Needless to say, the award has become a great badge of honor for both the group and their fans, symbolizing their hardware and efforts to have won it. Additionally, the previous winners of the same award like S.E.S, TVXQ, and FT Island only make the award more meaningful.

However, when fans found out that TS Entertainment took no effort to preserve the award or send it to its owner, they were infuriated. They took to social media to call the company out and some even called TS Entertainment "one of the worst K-pop companies."

Fans believe that B.A.P's MAMA Award ending up at the thrift store is just one of the many issues that were the company's fault.

However, fans are placated at the fact that the fan who currently has the trophy was open and honest about the conditions of B.A.P's MAMA Award. While they are happy that the aforementioned fan has promised to take care of the award on behalf of the artist, their anger towards TS Entertainment stays put.

The six-member K-pop boy group, B.A.P was housed under TS Entertainment for two years and during that time, they were only paid $18,000 USD. However, according to reports, the band's actual profits bulked up to $9 million USD, making it a massive difference and a practical scam.

Needless to say, other artists under the company filed lawsuits against them to terminate their contracts due to multiple legal issues. The artists included Secret's Jieun and Hyosung, Untouchable's Sleepy, Sonamoo's Sunmin and Nahyun, TRCNG's Wooyeop, and Taeson.

TS Entertainment was finally held accountable for several issues apart from unfair profit distribution to their artists. Other issues included things like child abuse, assault, and extortion, among others. The company was finally shut down in 2021, and with all the chaos surrounding them, fans are sure that they are the reason behind B.A.P's MAMA Award reaching a thrift store, instead of the band.

