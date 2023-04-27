"They trauma bonding": Bhad Bhabie and Slim Danger drama explored amid Chief Keef tattoos revelation

American rapper Bhad Bhabie had an online beef with rapper Chief Keef's baby mama, Slim Danger. On April 25, 2023, the 20-year-old personality appeared on an episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast, where she revealed she had gotten six tattoos inspired by the 27-year-old rapper stemming from their unofficial relationship.

During the episode, Ratajkowski asked her about having all of her exes tattooed on her body. To this, Bhabie replied:

“Ok. So. I have one guy that managed to make it [on my body] six times … or five or six. So, I have Chief Keef’s birthday. His last name. His name. His nickname … So I have ‘CK’ on my ankles. Then I have his last name. And then, well actually, I just covered his birthday. And then I have ‘So’ [for Sosa] on my ear, and I have ‘Keef’ on my wrist.”

She also shared that she has gotten Keef's birthday covered since "she's sick of his s**t."

Soon after her interview went viral, Slim Danger, who shares a baby with Keef and is an adult film star, took to her Instagram handle to share a video with the Gucci Flip Flops singer where she can be seen covering her face with a mask. Slim Danger also took some shots at Bhad Bhabie in her Instagram stories.

Bhad Bhabie says she does not know who Slim Danger is

After Slim Danger shared a video with Bhad Bhabie on her Instagram story, she gave her advice to the 20-year-old rapper, stating "his s**t is not that bomb."

Danger's Instagram stories, containing a video and a message, were shared by The Shade Room, to which Bhad Bhabie responded that it was "old" and she did not know it was Chief Keef's baby mama.

The 20-year-old rapper later took to her Instagram live session, where she ranted about Slim Danger being "disrespectful," adding that she did not know her or that it was her because she had a mask on.

In the live session, shared by The Shade Room, Bhabie can be seen ranting on the top of her voice with a lump in her throat and said that she would "never ever" hang out with Keef's former partner and then talk about him.

After her Instagram Live session, Slim Danger again took to her Instagram stories and called out the 20-year-old rapper for being "delusional finest" before warning her not to "play" her.

As of this writing, Bhabie has not responded to Slim Danger's accusations against her. Chief Keef has also remained silent about the 20-year-old rapper's revelation of having a relationship with him.

