"This is not backlash. This is hatred": Lady Gaga slams anti-trans rhetoric against Instagram post with Dylan Mulvaney

Lady Gaga took to Instagram on March 11 to post a photo with trans actor-influencer Dylan Mulvaney, smashing transphobic comments to the latter's previous post.

For the unversed, Mulvaney had uploaded a photo with Gaga on International Women's Day (March 8) which received negative remarks. Later, Gaga came in support of Mulvaney and responded with an Instagram post stating:

"I feel very protecting in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violcence."

Lady Gaga added:

"I certainly do not speak for this community, but I have something to say."

Mulvaney was a victim of anti-trans publicity earlier as well after she did a promotion with top beer brand, Bud Light, in 2023. Mulvaney and the brand both received hatred resulting in a boycott of Bud Light, which was led by artists, namely Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and others.

Moreover, Mulvaney also accused the beer brand of turning a "bling eye" to the hatred she received following the promotional clip. As per Billboard, she quoted:

"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all."

Lady Gaga for Transgender rights

This isn't the first time Lady Gaga has shown support for the LGBTQ+ community. During her Jazz & Piano Las Vegas Residency in September 2023, Lady Gaga performed her hit song, Born This Way, in honor of trans people at Dolby Live, Park MGM. Gaga said:

"I've got something to say about trans rights in this country. You got something to say, you've got to speak up, alright"

Lady Gaga paused in the middle of the song saying:

"Sometimes you hear people say things like, 'I don't know what to say.' Just listen. Don't say anything. Listen. Listen to stories of real people's lives."

As per People Magazine, amid a rise in anti-LGBTQ laws, particularly those aimed at transgender youth and gender-affirming care, Lady Gaga honored the community with a heartfelt tribute.

During the holiday season in 2016, Gaga paid a surprise visit to New York's Ali Forney Center for LGBTQ homeless youth. She tweeted about the event as given below:

Earlier during her Monster Ball Tour, Gaga teamed up with Vigin Mobile to recruit volunteers for the RE*Generation campaign. For the volunteers who dedicated their time to working at the shelter, the singer gave free tickets to see her show.