“This is a criticism response EP drop”: Fans speculate Drake dropped “Scary Hours 3” in response to Joe Budden’s criticism of “For All the Dogs”

Canadian rapper Drake reportedly responded to Joe Budden's recent critiques of his album For All the Dogs with the release of Scary Hours 3. This has led fans buzzing with speculations. The rapper took a direct jab at Budden in the second track of the EP, Stories About My Brother. In the track, the rapper seemed to assert his dominance lyrically.

"Imagine us getting our validation from an ex-musician searching for recognition/Same story every time, they heckling, repetition/I’m top of the mountain, these n***as still down at base camp, they planning they expedition," the rapper's new track said.

Almost immediately after Drake's announcement of Scary Hours 3, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their anticipation and speculation. The name "Joe Budden" quickly trended, prompting a response from the former rapper turned podcaster who acknowledged the attention he was receiving.

A fan reacted to the whole situation

The feud between them intensified when Joe shared his thoughts on For All the Dogs during an episode of his podcast. While Budden praised certain tracks, he didn't shy away from offering constructive criticism on the tracks. He specifically addressed the collaboration with J. Cole on First Person Shooter. Despite expressing overall admiration for the album, the rapper evidently took offense to the critique.

Friday's EP drop turned out to be a deluxe version of For All the Dogs, featuring six additional tracks, including a new collaboration with J. Cole. The extended runtime now reaches an impressive hour and 48 minutes.

Drake fans reacted to the rapper's jib at Joe Budden in

For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition

Drake's fans ignited Twitter with fervent reactions to his lyrical jab at Joe Budden in For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition. The brief yet impactful verse sparked a wave of speculation and discussion. Meanwhile, fans and enthusiasts eagerly dissected the subtle nuances of the ongoing feud between the two influential figures in the music industry.

Many fans took to X to share their reactions to the new track. One fan conveyed his thoughts thanking Joe Budden for making the rapper go back and give fans "proper music." Meanwhile, another claimed that Joe Budden sacrificed himself, so fans "could get this new Drake."

The feud between them is still going on, but now, it remains to be seen if Joe Budden will say anything about the rapper's new track Stories About My Brother.

The feud ignited for the first time in 2016 when Budden criticized Drake's Views album calling it "uninspired." Drake responded cryptically on Snapchat and dropped 4PM In Calabasas with subtle shots at Budden.

Budden swiftly retaliated with a direct diss track, calling the rapper "fake." The feud escalated with multiple diss tracks exchanged until both artists officially buried the hatchet in a 2020 Instagram Live session.