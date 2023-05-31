"This is disgusting even for Elon": Fake AOC Twitter parody account goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions online 

Congresswoman AOC has become the butt of jokes as a parody account of her has gone viral. Elon Musk publicly responding to the viral page only added fuel to the fire. The politician has since seemingly threatened to leave the social networking site. However, internet users seem to be having a field day with the parody account and continue to troll Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez.

The controversy began when Twitter page @AOCpress tweeted that she had a “crush” on Twitter CEO Elon Musk. In response, the latter responded with a fire emoji. Unsurprisingly, AOC was livid with the interaction as the account in question seems to be like it is her tweeting in reality.

The name of the account is- Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez Press Release (parody). The account also boasts a blue tick mark.

In response to the now-viral tweet, AOC took to her official account and informed followers that the parody account was “impersonating” her. She also noted that Musk’s response to the tweet boosted the “visibility” of the account. Speaking about the account, she added:

“It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see.”

In response to AOC addressing the parody account, the latter tweeted:

“I can’t believe someone would do that to us.”

The parody account continued to mock the 33 year old with the following tweets. In one of them, they ridiculed the congresswoman by saying:

Netizens respond to the viral AOC parody account

Internet users were having a field day with the viral account. Many noted that the account should stay as it is at it has stated that it is a parody account. The account’s bio also reads- “Saying the quiet part out loud. (parody).” Many were quick to troll AOC and tell her that the account is evidently made for snark. A few reactions read:

The sad reality is that AOC's account is indistinguishable from parody

The parody account came into being after a series of Twitter exchanges between Elon Musk and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez since last year. Most recently, Cortez put the Tesla CEO on blast for removing her blue tick mark. She claimed that this would pave the way “for major potential harm.”

This comes after Twitter announced that platform users will have to pay $8 to the company if they want the blue tick.

In the past, the politician has also accused Musk of meddling with her account after she got into yet another Twitter spat with him. She claimed that her account was not functioning properly following their argument.

It seems like the fight between the parody account and Ocasio-Cortez continues in full swing. Recently, the former revealed that the latter had blocked her on Twitter. At the time of writing this article, the account had amassed over 230.7K followers. It continues to stand in the limelight.

As the account holds a blue tick mark, Ocasio-Cortez's official Twitter account can be distinguished with a grey checkmark, which indicated that the account belongs to a government official.

