The global brand ambassadors for TOD from SM Entertainment, Red Velvet's Joy and NCT's Jungwoo, visited the Italian luxury fashion brand's latest pop-up event, The Art of Craftsmanship, in Seoul on Friday, October 20.

Given that both the K-pop idols represent the brand from their agency, fans were already thrilled to see the duo together at the event. While their images were naturally unmatched, their interactions throughout the event were found to be absolutely adorable by their fans.

Fans couldn't stop talking about the sibling energy the two radiated and how they effortlessly stole the spotlight with their show-stopping visuals on the red carpet. Following the event, both Red Velvet's Joy and NCT's Jungwoo took to their Instagram to personally post about the event, further exciting fans with a fresh set of photos together.

Fans adore the interaction between Red Velvet's Joy and NCT's Jungwoo at the TOD's pop-up event

Red Velvet's Joy and NCT's Jungwoo stand as the only two global brand ambassadors of the Italian luxury fashion brand, TOD's, from the K-pop agency, SM Entertainment. While Joy was named the ambassador of the brand back in 2021, Jungwoon recently earned the title in September 2023 as the brand's first-ever male ambassador in Korea.

Following the ambassadorship, the two K-pop idols visited the brand's recent pop-up event which was held in Seoul, Seongdong-gu. They both showed up in similar chic styles, dressed in similar colors that matched the brand's palette.

As videos of the two at the event landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but swoon over how good the two looked. Many pointed out that Joy aced the event and posed professionally throughout the event.

Given that Jungwoo is still new to attending events alone, fans could sense his awkwardness as he moved beside Joy. In addition to the cute interactions, fans were also flooded with several adorable pictures of the two from the event. Both, Red Velvet's Joy and NCT's Jungwoo, posted on their Instagram accounts about the event and fans were in complete love with the duo.

Even the executives of TOD's and Red Velvet members commented on the post shared by the two K-pop idols. Red Velvet's Seulgi commented under Joy's post that the two looked like siblings and fans couldn't agree more.

Given that this was Jungwoo's first time attending TOD's event, fans appreciated Joy for guiding around his junior and also giving him a warm welcome to the TOD's family through her long thread of Instagram posts. As fans continued to cherish the duo and their adorable interactions throughout the pop-up event, they also took the time to appreciate the K-pop idols individually.

Fans hope to see more of Red Velvet's Joy and NCT's Jungwoo for upcoming events.