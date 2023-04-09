"This is what educators are dealing with today": Lamar High School teacher punched in viral video, sparks online outrage

A Lamar High School teacher was recently punched by a student, following which videos of the same are now doing their rounds on the internet. In the video, the 15-year-old boy was seen hitting his teacher for taking his phone. Although the teacher remained calm and composed, the student started yelling and cursing at him, after which the 15-year-old teenager punched him.

As the video went viral, social media users expressed their disapproval of the student's behavior. A social media user, @will_nochill, even commented under a page sharing the video of the student punching the teacher, writing:

"This is what educators are dealing with today!!! This is how these kids are acting these days, SOME of the kids, not ALL. Behavior has been off the charts this school year. Pray for the educators you know because we're really in a stateof emergency. It's DANGEROUS to teach these days."

Netizens say teachers should be treated well and called out the student for punching Lamar High School teacher

A video of the student punching the teacher has left social media users furious. In the viral video, it can be seen that the 15-year-old was aggressively punching the teacher as he demanded his phone back. The student was heard yelling at the Lamar High School teacher and was repeatedly saying:

"give ymy fu*king phone."

The student then punched the teacher.

Upon seeing this video, social media users shared that the time will come when there will be no teachers left because of the way students treat them. Some netizens even pointed out that the kids have become addicted to their phones and thus they get possessive over someone taking it away from them.

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo “Give me my f—king phone, n—a!”



A student confronted & punched a teacher at Lamar High School in Houston, Texas. “Give me my f—king phone, n—a!” A student confronted & punched a teacher at Lamar High School in Houston, Texas. https://t.co/pZr8UzVCwA

Aliza @arava @wfaa Lamar High School in Houston, not Arlington, TX. Not that it matters, apparently. Teachers (and students!) deserve better working environments. @wfaa Lamar High School in Houston, not Arlington, TX. Not that it matters, apparently. Teachers (and students!) deserve better working environments.

Briannk3 @ka62008777 @eclipsethis2003 I don't know the rules at Lamar High School in @HoustonTX but a teacher doesn't take a student's phone for no reason. The teacher will typically turn the cell phone into the office, or the student gets the phone back after class...depending on the number of infractions. @KPRC2 @eclipsethis2003 I don't know the rules at Lamar High School in @HoustonTX but a teacher doesn't take a student's phone for no reason. The teacher will typically turn the cell phone into the office, or the student gets the phone back after class...depending on the number of infractions. @KPRC2

Billy Moses @BillyMoses That student from #LamarHighSchool was arrested, right? You don't get to punch a teacher in the face and then just go home and get rewarded by no longer having to go to school. That fu*ker needs to see the inside of a jail cell for a few years. Then hopefully it becomes very… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… That student from #LamarHighSchool was arrested, right? You don't get to punch a teacher in the face and then just go home and get rewarded by no longer having to go to school. That fu*ker needs to see the inside of a jail cell for a few years. Then hopefully it becomes very… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Lamar High School sent a letter to families saying this type of behavior won't be tolerated

As the video came across the authorities at Lamar High School, principal Rita Graves sent a letter to families saying that this type of behavior won't be tolerated. Graves further said that the administrators are currently looking at the possible ways to prevent such things from happening again.

"Administrators will be looking into the cause of the altercation and continue to evaluate ways to prevent these occurrences in the future."

The Texas branch of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the second-largest teacher's labour union in America, also commented on the incident and said that the student made a huge mistake. The president of AFT Texas, Zeph Capo, said:

"By all means, he should not be allowed back on a regular campus. This is not something that needs to be tolerated."

Capo also commended the Lamar High School teacher for not hitting back at the student and said:

"Which is all the more reason I hope that this teacher is supported, that the principal does what they need to do, that the school district follows the law."

The Teacher's Union also highlighted a report of violations against teachers, saying that as per the TEA disciplinary report, there had been more than 1,200 assaults against teachers from 2017 to 2022, of which 520 incidents were recorded between 2021-2022.

