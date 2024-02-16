On February 15, 2024, Selena Gomez made headlines as she used Girls' Generation concert pictures and posted them on Instagram as her own. She posted the pictures on Instagram on Valentine's Day to express her gratitude towards her fans—the Selenators. However, K-pop fans noticed that the photos had an uncanny resemblance with the concert pictures of Girls' Generation aka SNSD.

SNSD fans took to X and reacted to Selena Gomez's Instagram posts and called it "embarrassing."

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, SNSD is a second-generation girl group from SM Entertainment. The group debuted in 2007 and includes singer-actress Yoona, Sooyoung, vocalist Taeyeon, Tiffany, Yuri, Jessica, Seohyun, Sunny, and Hyoyeon.

"It's a SoShi pink ocean": Fans call out Selena Gomez for allegedly using fandom & concert pictures of SNSD

Selena Gomez had opted to pay homage to her Revival solo tour and fans by posting an image resembling the K-pop lightstick culture. The particular picture collage of concert fans displayed "Selenators". However, this did not go well with the fans of Girls' Generation.

On February 14, Selena Gomez shared seven photos from her 2015 Revival tour, which came right after the release of her second solo album with the same name. She wrote in her caption:

"You guys will always be my true Valentine."

Meanwhile, K-pop fans were taken aback to see the first picture matched with SNSD's Girls & Peace tour in 2013-2014, the famous "Pink Ocean."

Girls' Generation (SNSD) is a South Korean girl group, and one of their characteristic stage elements is the pink ocean. The biggest draw is a sea of rose-pink glowsticks that each fan gets to keep when the group performs live or on stage.

Fans were puzzled as to how the Rare singer found the image to use, which according to reverse image search was used as the thumbnail for a YouTube video from 11 years ago. Several fans posted the YouTube video titled Who The Hell Is Girls' Generation? on February 15, to attest to their claims.

Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD, performed in 2014 at Japan's most renowned arena, the Tokyo Dome, in front of over 50,000 spectators.

During the event, supporters turned on their luminous lightsticks to cheer for Girls' Generation, illuminating the entire stadium. Several admirers recorded the scene on tape, later released to YouTube.

As a result, the post went viral on X as K-pop fans claimed that Selena Gomez used "the queen of K-pop's pink ocean for her Instagram post."

SNSD fans took X by storm and flooded it with their remarks and said "That's our spaceship and pink ocean."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On October 9, 2017, Seohyun, Tiffany, and Sooyoung of Girls' Generation aka SNSD chose to part ways with SM Entertainment, thus placing the group on hiatus. The label later stated that the group had not been disbanded and future collaborations with the three members and Girls' Generation are being negotiated.

SM Entertainment stated that the group would take an indefinite pause to pursue solo and acting ventures. The next year, Oh!GG, Girls' Generation's second sub-unit, made its debut in 2018 with the single Lil Touch.

The group is still active as of February 2024 and intends to continue its activities in the future. They reunited in 2022 to release Forever 1, a new album commemorating their 15th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is busy with her acting projects, and her last appearance was as one of the three leads on the Disney Plus series Only Murders in the Building which has aired three seasons since 2021.

In 2022, the Rare singer also lent her voice to the character of Mavis Dracula on Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE